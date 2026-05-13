Cabinet Clears India's First Indigenous Semi-High-Speed Rail Corridor In Gujarat

The Narendra Modi-led government approved on Wednesday India's first indigenously developed semi-high-speed railway corridor — a Rs 20,667-crore Ahmedabad-Dholera double-line project that is set to transform connectivity in Gujarat and serve as a template for future semi-high-speed rail expansion across the country.

Cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ambitious 134-km rail corridor will connect Ahmedabad, the upcoming Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), Dholera International Airport and the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex, significantly reducing travel time and enabling same-day return travel between the cities.

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The Ministry of Railways project, targeted for completion by 2030-31, is being projected as a landmark step in India's transport modernisation push under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Officials said the corridor will act as a “reference model” for the phased rollout of semi high-speed rail networks nationwide using indigenous technology.

Beyond passenger convenience, the government said the project is expected to boost industrial growth, improve logistics efficiency and generate large-scale employment opportunities in the region.

The new railway line will directly enhance connectivity for nearly 284 villages with a combined population of around 5 lakh people.

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The Centre also highlighted the environmental gains of the project, stating that the rail corridor would help reduce oil imports by nearly 0.48 crore litres and cut carbon emissions by about 2 crore kilograms — equivalent to planting nearly 10 lakh trees.

The project is aligned with the government's vision of creating an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” through infrastructure-led economic development and stronger multimodal connectivity.

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