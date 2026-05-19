Inside Meta's Latest Layoffs: Job Cuts, Team Transfers And Open Role Closures Explained

Facebook parent Meta will begin laying off 10% of its global workforce on Wednesday as part of a major restructuring focused on artificial intelligence.

In a memo seen by Reuters, Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said that the company will also shift around 7,000 employees into new AI-related initiatives.

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The Facebook parent also plans to simplify operations by removing some managerial positions and reorganising teams to improve AI workflows. Reuters had earlier reported that more job cuts are expected later this year. This comes as Meta increases investments in artificial intelligence and streamlines its business operations.

What's Happening At Meta?

According to Reuters, Meta said that more organisational changes will be announced as teams adopt “AI-native” structures. In the internal memo, the company said flatter hierarchies and smaller teams would help employees move faster and take greater ownership. A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

More AI Overhaul

Meta's restructuring is part of its wider push to expand its artificial intelligence efforts and bring AI agents into both products and internal operations. The company said layoffs and employee transfers will affect about 20% of its workforce. Some workers have already been reassigned, while others will receive updates on Wednesday.

Employees in North America were asked to work from home on that day. Meta has also confirmed the earlier reports that it will close 6,000 open job positions as part of the overhaul. The company had nearly 78,000 employees at the end of March, according to filings.

On AI-focussed teams, employees are being shifted to Applied AI Engineering and Agent Transformation Accelerator. These teams are developing AI agents designed to handle tasks currently done by human workers. Another group, Central Analytics, will track productivity and support AI development. Meta also plans to share details soon about a new initiative called Enterprise Solutions.

Employees Protest

Amid the development, Meta employees have reacted strongly to the changes. According to Reuters, some are protesting through flyers at company offices and angry posts on Meta's internal platform - Workplace.

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More than 1,000 Meta employees have also signed a petition opposing new mouse-tracking software used to train the company's AI systems. Many are concerned about privacy. Employees have also criticised company leaders for not addressing the issue publicly and for remaining silent about planned layoffs after it was revealed in a Reuters report.

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