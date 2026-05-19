'Deal Will Be Made': Trump Puts Attack On Iran On Hold For Few Days After Gulf Leaders Request

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that he has called off a planned military strike on Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday, citing urgent appeals from key Gulf allies who believe a negotiated deal is within reach.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform shortly after Iran, reportedly, responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

In his post, Trump said he had been personally asked by the Emir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and the President of the United Arab Emirates to stand down.

According to Trump, the Gulf leaders said "serious negotiations are now taking place" and believed "a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

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Speaking at a White House event Monday afternoon, Trump confirmed the severity of what had been planned. "We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow," he said. "I put it off for a little while — hopefully maybe forever — because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."

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He said he had been informed a deal would be made that is "very acceptable" to the US, adding there would be "NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!"

Despite the pause, Trump made clear the military option remains very much alive. He ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine to keep the U.S. military ready to launch "a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice" if negotiations fail.

On Sunday, Trump had warned that "for Iran, Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them".

Several days ago, the US president had said the truce was on "massive life support" after rejecting Tehran's demands, labelling them "totally unacceptable".

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As per Iran's state run Fars news agency, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing Monday, "As we announced yesterday, our concerns were conveyed to the American side," adding that exchanges were "continuing through the Pakistani mediator" without providing details.

Baqaei defended Iran's demands including the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and the lifting of long-standing sanctions.

On the possibility of another military confrontation, Baqaei said Iran was "fully prepared for any eventuality."

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