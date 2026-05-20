Stocks To Watch: BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Ola Electric, Lenskart, Apollo Hospitals & More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Ola Electric, Lenskart, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Earnings In Focus

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, International Gemological Institute Ltd, Indiqube Spaces Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, LMW Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, TeamLease Services Ltd, Veedol Corporation Ltd, Xpro India Ltd, Exicom ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Ola Electric, Lenskart

Earnings Post Market Hours

WPIL (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 10.6% at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 572 crore.

EBITDA down 4.7% at Rs 76.2 crore versus Rs 79.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.9% versus 14.0%.

Net profit at Rs 40.4 crore versus Rs 1.75 crore.

Note: The company recorded a Rs 70.5 crore tax on discontinued operations in Q4 FY25.

Novelis (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 4.4% at $4,787 million versus $4,587 million.

Adjusted EBITDA down 3.0% at $459 million.

Net loss at $84 million versus a profit of $294 million.

Note: The Oswego Hot Mill is expected to be back in service in a few weeks.

PNC Infratech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 5.1% at Rs 1,617 crore versus Rs 1,704 crore.

EBITDA down 23.5% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 362 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.1% versus 21.3%.

Net profit up 42.9% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 76 crore.

Note: The company appointed MD Chakresh Kumar Jain as CFO.

Orkla India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.0% at Rs 626 crore versus Rs 596 crore.

EBITDA up 2.0% at Rs 97.3 crore versus Rs 95.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 16.0%.

Net profit up 108.5% at Rs 73.4 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore.

Prince Pipes (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 850 crore versus Rs 720 crore.

EBITDA up 100.9% at Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 54.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.9% versus 7.6%.

Net profit up 131.8% at Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore.

Bosch Home Comfort (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 965.4 crore versus Rs 932.6 crore.

EBITDA down 26.1% at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 91.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.0% versus 9.8%.

Net profit down 27.1% at Rs 40.9 crore versus Rs 56.1 crore.

Note: The board appointed Marcel Heese as Chairperson from July 1 and reappointed Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD.

Zee Entertainment (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 7.3% at Rs 2,025 crore versus Rs 2,184 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 255 crore versus a profit of Rs 298 crore.

Net loss at Rs 102.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 188.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Trident (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 12.4% at Rs 1,633 crore versus Rs 1,864 crore.

EBITDA down 2.1% at Rs 242.2 crore versus Rs 247.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.8% versus 13.3%.

Net profit down 23.6% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 133.3 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Deepak Nanda as MD for 3 years and approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Hatson Agro (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 2,578 crore versus Rs 2,243 crore.

EBITDA up 4.8% at Rs 235.3 crore versus Rs 224.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.1% versus 10.0%.

Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 43 crore.

Note: The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Godawari Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 1,610 crore versus Rs 1,468 crore.

EBITDA up 37.9% at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 318 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.3% versus 21.7%.

Net profit up 26.6% at Rs 280 crore versus Rs 221 crore.

Note: The company plans to provide a loan of up to Rs 150 crore to its arm GERF and invest an additional Rs 200 crore in Godawari New Energy.

Nephrocare Health (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 219 crore.

EBITDA up 4.3% at Rs 53.6 crore versus Rs 51.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.2% versus 23.4%.

Net profit up 22.1% at Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.

ASK Automotive (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 35.0% at Rs 1,147 crore versus Rs 850 crore.

EBITDA up 28.3% at Rs 133.3 crore versus Rs 103.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 12.2%.

Net profit up 24.2% at Rs 71.5 crore versus Rs 57.6 crore.

BPCL (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue down 0.3% at Rs 1.18 lakh crore versus Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

EBITDA down 13.8% at Rs 10,061 crore versus Rs 11,677 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.5% versus 9.8%.

Net profit down 57.7% at Rs 3,191 crore versus Rs 7,545 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 4,349 crore in Q4.

ALSO READ: BPCL Q4 Results: One-Time Loss Drags Profit Down 58%, Revenue Remains Flat

Dredging Corp (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 73.2% at Rs 478.2 crore versus Rs 276.1 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 29.9% versus 11.0%.

Net profit at Rs 86.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 24.6 crore.

PTC India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 33.3% at Rs 3,898 crore versus Rs 2,924 crore.

EBITDA down 6.9% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 156 crore.

EBITDA margin at 3.7% versus 5.3%.

Net profit down 69.3% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 343 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share and will mull monetisation of its investment in arm PTC India Financial Services.

Anthem Biosciences (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 611 crore versus Rs 483 crore.

EBITDA up 36.9% at Rs 267 crore versus Rs 195 crore.

EBITDA margin at 43.7% versus 40.4%.

Net profit up 129.8% at Rs 189.8 crore versus Rs 82.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Mankind Pharma (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.8% at Rs 3,443 crore versus Rs 3,079 crore.

EBITDA up 36.1% at Rs 930 crore versus Rs 683 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.0% versus 22.2%.

Net profit up 31.7% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 421 crore.

Note: The company appointed Satish Kumar Sharma as Whole-Time Director for 5 years and will invest Rs 500 crore more in arm Mankind Medicare.

Karnataka Bank (Q4, YoY)

Calculated NII up 8.0% at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 781 crore.

Operating Profit up 64.0% at Rs 615 crore versus Rs 375 crore.

Net profit up 61.7% at Rs 408 crore versus Rs 252 crore.

Note: Gross NPA improved to 2.78% versus 3.32% QoQ, and Net NPA improved to 0.98% versus 1.31% QoQ. Provisions were lower at Rs 90.3 crore versus Rs 94.9 crore QoQ. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Automotive Axles (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 664 crore versus Rs 560 crore.

EBITDA up 23.2% at Rs 77.1 crore versus Rs 62.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.6% versus 11.2%.

Net profit up 17.4% at Rs 53.9 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 32 per share, with August 5 as the record date.

Hindware Home Innovation (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 5.2% at Rs 663 crore versus Rs 699 crore.

EBITDA up 8.2% at Rs 44.2 crore versus Rs 40.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.7%.

Net loss at Rs 19 crore versus a loss of Rs 31 crore.

Viyash Scientific (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 920 crore versus Rs 772 crore.

EBITDA up 63.2% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 113 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.0% versus 14.6%.

Net profit at Rs 52.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 26.2 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time cost of Rs 7 crore in Q4.

CE Info Systems (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 54.8% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 93.7 crore.

EBIT up 197.9% at Rs 56.9 crore versus Rs 19.1 crore.

EBIT margin at 39.2% versus 20.4%.

Net profit up 170.2% at Rs 50.8 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Dynamatic Tech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 433 crore versus Rs 381 crore.

EBITDA up 28.1% at Rs 48.6 crore versus Rs 37.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.2% versus 10.0%.

Net profit down 21.9% at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 16.1 crore.

Note: The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

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Borosil (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 284 crore versus Rs 270 crore.

EBITDA down 18.7% at Rs 30.2 crore versus Rs 37.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.6% versus 13.8%.

Net profit down 4.9% at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore.

Note: The board approved raising up to Rs 250 crore via QIP and other methods.

Siyaram Silk Mills (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 853 crore versus Rs 736 crore.

EBITDA up 23.0% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 111 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.0% versus 15.1%.

Net profit up 35.8% at Rs 97.8 crore versus Rs 72.04 crore.

Note: The board declared a special dividend of Rs 4 per share and a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Fine Organic (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 3.1% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 607 crore.

EBITDA up 8.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.8% versus 19.7%.

Net profit up 21.0% at Rs 117.5 crore versus Rs 97.1 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share and announced plans to acquire an 80% stake in Oleofine Organics.

Stocks In News

Bharti Airtel : The telecom operator has launched a new 5G service called 'Priority Postpaid', with plans ranging in price from Rs 449 to Rs 1,749.

: The telecom operator has launched a new 5G service called 'Priority Postpaid', with plans ranging in price from Rs 449 to Rs 1,749. JSW Energy : The company will acquire a 10.7% stake in Toshiba JSW Power (TJPS) for a consideration of Rs 150 crore.

: The company will acquire a 10.7% stake in Toshiba JSW Power (TJPS) for a consideration of Rs 150 crore. M&M Financial Services : The NBFC's board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,200 crore.

: The NBFC's board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,200 crore. IndusInd Bank : The bank clarified that it has received no summons from SEBI regarding an insider trading case, stating that reports of SEBI summoning a former top official and referencing the Company Secretary are unsubstantiated.

: The bank clarified that it has received no summons from SEBI regarding an insider trading case, stating that reports of SEBI summoning a former top official and referencing the Company Secretary are unsubstantiated. Zee Entertainment : The media company will invest up to Rs 100 crore in the Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of its arm, ZBullet Enterprises.

: The media company will invest up to Rs 100 crore in the Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of its arm, ZBullet Enterprises. Godfrey Phillips: The company has received an ad-hoc on-account payment worth Rs 100 crore from its insurance provider in relation to the recent fire incident at its Andhra plant..

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