Nifty Stuck In A Range; When Can Traders Expect A Breakout?

On Wednesday, May 20, the Nifty 50 index opened with a gap down by over 150 points and briefly slipped below the 23,400 mark. However, buying emerged at lower levels, driven by Reliance Industries, and the index recovered steadily through the session.

From the day's low, Nifty rebounded more than 260 points and eventually closed at 233,659 level, up by 41 points or 0.17%. level. The recovery indicates that buyers are still defending lower levels, even though the broader trend has not yet turned clearly positive.

Bullish Candle Forms, but Breakout Still Missing

The day's price action led to the formation of a bullish bodied candle. However, this candle remained within the range of the large bearish candle formed on May 12. This suggests that while the recovery was encouraging, the index has not yet moved out of its recent trading band.

Over the last five sessions, Nifty has moved in an uneven manner, closing positive on alternate days. More importantly, the index has remained range bound for the last seven trading sessions, showing a lack of clear directional strength.

8DEMA Acts as Immediate Hurdle

During the session, Nifty tested its 8-DEMA but faced resistance near that level. Volumes were lower, while index breadth remained largely neutral.

The positive takeaway is that Nifty has not formed a lower low. At the same time, it has also failed to form a higher high. This keeps the index in a wait and watch phase, where a clear breakout or breakdown is needed to confirm the next move.

Consolidation May Continue for a Few More Sessions

The current consolidation is now around seven trading sessions old. In comparison, the previous consolidation phase between April 23 and May 11, 2026, lasted for nearly 12 trading sessions.

This suggests that the ongoing range bound movement may continue for another four to five sessions before the index attempts a decisive breakout or breakdown. Hence, the next few sessions could be crucial in determining whether Nifty moves towards the upper end of the range or slips below its support zone.

Nifty's Key Levels to Watch on May 21

Going ahead, Nifty needs a decisive close above its 50-DMA, placed near 23,659, to strengthen the bullish bias. However, for the uptrend to resume with conviction, the index must close above 23,860 and form a higher high.

Even if this happens, the upside may not be smooth, as the 20 DMA placed around 23,928 could act as the next hurdle.

On the downside, immediate support is seen near 23,500, followed by Wednesday's low of 23,397. As long as the index holds above these levels, it may attempt to move towards the upper end of the trading range.

Momentum Remains Neutral

The 14 period daily RSI continues to remain below the 50 mark, while the hourly RSI is hovering near 50. Momentum may improve only if the hourly RSI moves above 60.

For now, there is no clear directional bias as the index remains trapped in a narrow range. A decisive move beyond the 23,262 to 23,860 band will be important for fresh directional trades. Until then, the index may continue to move within the range, where traders may prefer buying near support and booking profits near resistance.

Stock of the Day: Shyam Metalics & Energy

Shyam Metalics & Energy has moved above the breakout level of a key horizontal trendline resistance, indicating improving price strength. This trendline has been formed by connecting the series of highs from February 11, 2026, making it nearly a four-month long resistance zone.

The stock is currently trading above its key moving averages, which reflects a positive price structure. In the last few trading sessions, it has witnessed a rise in price along with above average volumes. This indicates improved buying interest and adds strength to the ongoing move.

The 14 period daily RSI has moved above the 60 mark and continues to rise, suggesting strengthening momentum. Meanwhile, the daily MACD has generated a bullish crossover, further supporting the positive setup.

The stock needs to sustain above the Rs 926 to Rs 928 zone for a confirmed breakout. A move above this level could open the way for upside levels of Rs 1,020 to Rs 1,050.

On the downside, a stop loss may be placed near Rs 854.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.