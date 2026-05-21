Adani Ports to Acquire Jaypee Fertilizers For Rs 1,500 Crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Thursday said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. to acquire 100% of Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Ltd. for ₹1,500 crore in cash, as part of the resolution plan for the debt-laden Jaypee group.

The acquisition is being undertaken pursuant to the National Company Law Tribunal-approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd., submitted by Adani Enterprises Ltd. as the resolution applicant, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Jaypee Fertilizers is the holding company of Kanpur Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., which owns about 243 acres of industrial and commercial land in Kanpur. Adani Ports said the land is strategically suited for the development of a logistics park and warehousing facilities aligned with its logistics business.

The acquisition will strengthen the company's inland logistics presence in North India and support its target of expanding its multi-modal logistics park network from 12 to 16 and scaling warehousing capacity nearly fourfold by 2031.

The transaction is expected to close on the 'Effective Date' under the resolution plan, no later than 90 days from March 17, 2026, when the NCLT's Allahabad bench at Prayagraj approved the plan. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the approval on May 4, 2026. The Competition Commission of India had cleared the deal on Aug. 26, 2025.

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