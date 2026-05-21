ISL 2026 Finale: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Set For Dramatic Five-Team Shootout; Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The 2025–26 season of the Indian Super League heads into a dramatic conclusion on Thursday, with the 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby setting up one of the closest title races in recent league history.

Jason Cummings scored an 89th-minute equaliser for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, just five minutes after Edmund Lalrindika had put East Bengal ahead in a thrilling derby finish on May 17. The result left the Kolkata rivals level at the top of the table while also keeping Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC alive in the championship race, with Jamshedpur FC retaining only a slim mathematical chance of stealing the title.

The shortened ISL format this season has amplified the stakes. Teams faced each other once in a single-leg round-robin format, with the side finishing top of the standings after 13 matches crowned league champions.

With Bengaluru FC having completed their campaign and effectively ruled out on goal difference, four teams remain in contention heading into the final round of fixtures. East Bengal currently lead the standings on goal difference (+18), ahead of Mohun Bagan (+13), while Punjab FC (+8) and Mumbai City (+6) sit one point behind the Kolkata giants on 22 points.

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Inter Kashi FC vs East Bengal: EB Eye Historic League Title

The match between Inter Kashi FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

East Bengal are in pole position among all four teams heading into the final day and know that a win could seal their first national top-flight league crown in more than two decades. Oscar Bruzon's side also carry a significant goal difference advantage over Mohun Bagan, meaning they remain favourites to finish top.

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, are already out of contention and sit tenth with 13 points. East Bengal are expected to approach the game aggressively, knowing three points could finally end their long wait for a league triumph.

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Club Delhi: Defending Champions Chase-Goal Difference Swing

Mohun Bagan host Sporting Club Delhi at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.

The Mariners must win and hope East Bengal either drop points or fail to maintain their superior goal difference advantage. Sergio Lobera's side trail East Bengal by five goals on goal difference and may need a heavy victory if both Kolkata clubs win their matches.

Sporting Club Delhi have struggled throughout the season and sit 11th with 11 points. Mohun Bagan are expected to attack from the opening whistle as they attempt to defend their league crown.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Winner Can Capitalise If Kolkata Giants Slip

Punjab FC face Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

This fixture could throw up a potential final-day title steal with both teams entering the fixture on 22 points, just one behind the Kolkata giants. If both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan fail to win their respective games, the winner of this clash could leapfrog both Kolkata sides and claim the ISL title.

However, a draw in this game would eliminate both teams from contention, which is expected to make this one of the most attacking and open games of the evening.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Slim Title Hopes Still Alive

Jamshedpur FC host Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur sit sixth in the table and remain mathematically alive in the title race, though realistically they are out of contention. The Men of Steel can still finish on 24 points with a win, but their goal difference of just +5 means they would require an unprecedented swing in results elsewhere to have any chance of lifting the title.

Owen Coyle's side must win their final game and hope both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lose, while also needing Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC to play out a draw to steal the title.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, are playing only for pride after a disappointing campaign that leaves them sitting in 12th position on the table with just 10 points.

Where To Watch ISL Final Day In India

All four matches will kick off simultaneously at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday. The schedule has been designed to maintain competitive fairness, ensuring none of the title contenders can alter their approach based on results elsewhere.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The ISL final day matches will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The ISL final day matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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