Europe Under Scorching Heatwave With Temperature Set To Touch 45 Degrees Celsius In France: Check Forecast

Europe is grappling with an intense heatwave that is pushing temperatures to record levels, with France expected to bear the brunt as the mercury climbs to as high as 45°C this week.

Weather analyst Colin McCarthy said in a post on X, “One of the worst heatwaves in European history is underway.”

According to McCarthy, peak temperatures forecast for the week include 45°C in France, 41°C in Paris, 39°C in London, 38°C in Berlin and 34°C in Amsterdam.

France has emerged as the epicentre of the heatwave, with temperatures forecast to surpass those in parts of the United Arab Emirates. According to Meteo-France, several regions in western France could see temperatures above 40°C on Monday, with Bordeaux expected to touch 43°C. By comparison, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are forecast to record highs of around 42°C.

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The French government has convened emergency meetings and issued widespread weather warnings as authorities prepare for potentially record-breaking temperatures. Red heatwave alerts have been issued across nearly half the country, including Paris.

As a precautionary measure, more than 800 schools are expected to remain closed, while around 1,500 others will allow students to leave early. The extreme weather has also disrupted transport services, leading to the cancellation of dozens of train routes.

Meteorologists attribute the scorching conditions to a mass of hot air moving northwards from the Sahara Desert and becoming trapped over western and central Europe.

According to multiple media reports, the heatwave extends beyond France, with Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy and the UK also facing unusually high temperatures. Italian authorities have issued red alerts for eight cities, including Bologna, Florence, Milan and Turin, while Spain's weather agency has warned that temperatures could exceed 40°C across large parts of the country.

The latest heatwave has renewed concerns over the growing impact of climate change.

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Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said last month: “The science is clear that human-induced climate change is making these heatwaves more frequent and extreme.”

“Protecting human lives, businesses and economies from extreme heat and the many other soaring costs of climate change is core business for every nation, and it starts with kicking the fossil fuel addiction much faster,” he added.

Europe endured a similar spell of extreme heat in 2025, when temperatures reached a record 46°C in south-west Spain and wildfires forced evacuations in southern France. Scientists have repeatedly warned that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events across the continent.

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