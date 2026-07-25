AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 37%, Asset Quality Shows Slight Deterioration

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. announced their Q1FY27 results on Saturday. The scheduled commercial small finance bank reported a 37% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 796 crore for the first quarter as compared to Rs 581 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank's net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 2,696 crore from Rs 2,045 crore.

The operating profit increased 9.4% to Rs 1,435 crore during the quarter, against Rs 1,312 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions declined to Rs 371 crore from Rs 533 crore a year earlier. However, they were higher than the Rs 269 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The lender's asset quality weakened marginally on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets rose to 2.10% from 2.03% in the previous quarter, while net NPA increased to 0.76% from 0.74%.

Overall, AU Small Finance Bank reported strong growth in profit and net interest income, supported by lower year-on-year provisions. However, the sequential rise in provisions and marginal deterioration in asset quality remain key areas to watch.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results - YoY

Net profit up 37% at Rs 796 crore vs Rs 581 crore

Net interest income up 32% at Rs 2,696 crore vs Rs 2,045 crore

Operating profit up 9.4% at Rs 1,435 crore vs Rs 1,312 crore

Provisions at Rs 371 crore vs Rs 533 crore YoY, Rs 269 crore QoQ

Gross NPA at 2.10% vs 2.03% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.76% vs 0.74% QoQ

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Shares On Friday

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. on Friday ended 3.51% with the stock closing at Rs 1,013.10. It has risen 34.68% in the last 12 months and 0.96% year-to-date. Total traded volume on Friday stood at 2.01 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 35.03.

Track Q1 Results Live Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.