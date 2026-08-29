Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 9: Nivin Pauly Film Holds Strong Despite Dip, Earns This Amount

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has seen a drop in collections on its second Saturday after a strong Friday. Despite the dip, the Malayalam rom-com continues to attract audiences and has maintained a healthy run in its second week.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected Rs 5.36 crore net in India on Day 9 so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 67.21 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 78.47 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film was running across 1,893 shows and recorded 78% overall occupancy on Saturday.

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Box Office So Far

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer opened with Rs 4.90 crore on August 21, which also coincided with Onam festive season and saw strong growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.80 crore on Sunday.

The film continued its steady run through the weekdays, earning Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. It then collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7 before reaching its highest collection so far with Rs 9.55 crore on its second Friday, Day 8. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding taking place next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin, setting the stage for a story about love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese edited the film.

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