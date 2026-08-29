Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ravi Teja Starrer Sees Dip On Second Saturday, Mints This Amount

Ravi Teja's Irumudi has entered its second weekend with a dip in collections after showing a strong jump on Friday. Despite the drop on Saturday, the film continues to maintain a solid position at the box office.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Irumudi has earned Rs 6.23 crore net in India on Day 9 so far, according to Sacnilk's live estimates. The film has been running across 2,038 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 62%.

With the latest earnings, Irumudi's total India net collection has reached Rs 108.48 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 126.05 crore.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi started its theatrical run on August 21 with Rs 15.30 crore. It saw a small rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 16.20 crore, before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 19 crore on Sunday.

The film continued to post double-digit numbers during the weekdays, earning Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6. Its collection dropped to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, but Irumudi bounced back strongly on its second Friday (Day 8) with Rs 10.10 crore.

The film finished its first week with Rs 92.15 crore in India and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark during its second weekend.

About The Film

Irumudi is an action drama about a father who has a troubled and violent past but now lives a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but the decision brings parts of his past back into his life.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Ravi Teja in the lead, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled cinematography and Prawin Pudi worked as the editor. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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