Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million Sooner Than Expected: Binance Founder CZ

Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has predicted that Bitcoin will eventually reach $1 million per coin, saying the milestone could come much sooner than the 25-year timeframe some have suggested.

Speaking at the Bitcoin Asia 2026 conference in Hong Kong, Zhao said Bitcoin's future should not be judged by its price alone, with its utility and adoption expected to expand significantly over the next decade.

“I think for Bitcoin hitting a million dollars would be a good thing - it will happen,” Zhao said, according to Bitcoin Magazine. “I think it's going to happen much quicker” than 25 years.

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Zhao also said Bitcoin would eventually become more important than gold, arguing that major countries would increasingly recognise the cryptocurrency as a strategic asset.

Bitcoin currently remains significantly smaller than gold in terms of market value. Bitcoin Magazine reported that Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at around $1.6 trillion, compared with approximately $32.2 trillion for gold.

Zhao said the gap would narrow as governments and institutions increasingly embrace digital assets.

He also argued that countries should not view Bitcoin as a threat. Instead, failing to adopt or invest in the cryptocurrency could leave nations at a disadvantage.

“Bitcoin is much more dangerous if you don't use it: you're missing out,” Zhao said.

According to Zhao, Bitcoin could increasingly be held alongside traditional foreign exchange reserves and eventually play a role similar to gold.

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He said the transition by major economies would take time, but he expects the trend toward Bitcoin adoption by governments to continue.

Zhao also highlighted the rapid development of stablecoins, tokenisation, artificial intelligence and AI agents, saying these areas could become major drivers of growth for the crypto industry over the next decade.

He expects Bitcoin to primarily serve as a long-term savings and reserve asset, while stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies could play a larger role in machine-to-machine payments, trading and transactions involving AI agents.

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