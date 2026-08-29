Jackson Hole: New Fed Chair Signals An Era Of No Guidance — Where He Stands Versus Powell, Yellen & Bernanke

Kevin Warsh marked his 100th day as chairman of the US Federal Reserve on August 28 with a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that amounted to a formal break from the way his three immediate predecessors ran the world's most powerful central bank.

The break carries an added layer: Warsh was a 35-year-old Fed governor during the 2008 financial crisis, serving as the board's main liaison to Wall Street under then-chairman Ben Bernanke, and backed every FOMC decision of that period without a single dissent. That includes the Fed's December 2008 meeting, when the committee introduced the modern practice of forward guidance for the first time. Nearly two decades on, Warsh is now unwinding a tool he helped build as one of the youngest governors in the Fed's history.

Speaking at the Kansas City Fed's annual policy symposium, Warsh said he intends to move away from "forward guidance", the practice of a central bank signalling in advance which way it is likely to move interest rates. "I stand here today committed to a discipline, not to a decision," he told the gathering of central bankers and economists.

What is forward guidance, and why does it matter

Forward guidance is essentially the Fed thinking out loud about its future plans, whether through a chairman's public remarks or the "dot plot", a chart in which each Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, the Fed's rate-setting panel) member marks where they expect interest rates to be in future years. Markets have leaned on these hints for nearly two decades to position bond and equity portfolios ahead of actual Fed decisions.

Warsh argued that leaning on this practice has gone too far. He said an over-reliance on Fed hints by markets, combined with the Fed watching market prices for cues, creates what he called a "hall of mirrors" problem, where both sides risk missing real shifts in the economy. Guidance, he said, has "overstayed its welcome" outside genuine crises, and the Fed should not encourage a system where investors are "looking primarily to the Fed for their next trade."

Key highlights from Fed Chair's Jackson Hole address.

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How this differs from Bernanke, Yellen and Powell

The contrast with his predecessors is real, though it is a difference of degree rather than a complete reversal.

Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen built forward guidance into a standard Fed tool after the 2008 financial crisis, often committing explicitly to keep rates low until specific economic conditions were met. Jerome Powell, who handed over the chair to Warsh in May this year, dialled this back somewhat in favour of "data dependence" and what commentators called "constructive ambiguity", assessing conditions meeting by meeting rather than locking in a path. But Powell still gave markets a broad sense of direction through the dot plot and his post-meeting press conferences.

Warsh has gone further than any of them. He has declined to offer any guidance at all at his two most recent post-meeting press conferences, according to recent US financial media coverage, and this speech puts that stance into a formal doctrine rather than a temporary silence.

On inflation, the tone was more cautious than reassuring

Warsh was direct about where the Fed's attention needs to be. The central bank's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, is running at 3.7% over the past year and 4.1% over the past six months, well above the Fed's 2% target. "Inflation is running above our 2 percent target," he said, adding that the responsibility for a prolonged stretch of elevated inflation "sits squarely with the central bank."

On jobs, the picture he painted was healthier: unemployment at 4.1%, a level he described as consistent with full employment, and consumer spending holding up well.

The AI angle, and why it matters for India

A significant part of the speech was devoted to artificial intelligence, which Warsh described as a potential new "factor of production" for the economy, alongside capital and labour. He pointed to annualised token sales (the fees companies pay to access AI models) at the two leading AI labs exceeding $100 billion, a jump of more than 500% from a year earlier, and said more than half of this year's growth in business investment can likely be traced to AI-related spending.

For Indian markets, the practical takeaway is less about the guidance debate itself and more about what it means for predictability. A Fed that gives fewer hints ahead of its meetings could mean sharper, less anticipated swings around FOMC decisions, which typically ripple through to foreign portfolio flows into Indian equities and bonds, and to the rupee. Investors and India's own central bank, the RBI, will likely need to lean more heavily on incoming US data itself, rather than Fed commentary, to gauge the path ahead.

Warsh closed the speech without giving any signal on the Fed's next rate decision, in keeping with the approach he had just laid out.

ALSO READ: Three Takeaways From Warsh's Jackson Hole Address Amid Rate Hike Bets

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