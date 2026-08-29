Apple Maps Gets Transit Feature In India; Public Transport Support Explained

Apple Maps appears to have quietly extended its Transit feature to users in India, according to a Gadgets 360 report. The functionality brings public transport directions into the app, covering arrival times, connecting routes and fares where supported, along with nearby departures and major transit lines running through a city.

Apple has not officially announced the India rollout, and India still isn't listed among the regions where the company says Transit is available.

How This Came To Light

The India rollout was first flagged by Aaron Perris, a contributing researcher at MacRumors, in a post on X. The availability was subsequently checked independently and confirmed to be working, even though Apple has not publicly announced the expansion.

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What The Feature Actually Does

With Transit, Apple Maps provides public transport routing, showing when buses or trains are expected to arrive and depart, how different routes connect and, depending on the region, estimated fares. The feature can also alert users about service disruptions and provide real-time locations of buses and trains, with notifications when a rider is approaching their stop.

A separate "Transit Nearby" shortcut shows upcoming departures near the user's location.

Apple Maps also allows users to plan journeys around their preferred departure or arrival times and save frequently used routes for easier access. A dedicated map view highlights a city's major transit lines. Where supported, users can also pay for transit through Apple Pay, add transit cards to Apple Wallet or use the local transport operator's app.

Still Not Official

Even though the feature is currently working in India, the country remains absent from Apple's public list of regions where Transit is available. Apple has not provided an explanation or confirmation of the India expansion.

This is not the only recent Apple Maps update. Earlier this year, iOS 27 introduced an overhauled Flyover mode that combines aerial photography with AI to create sharper, more detailed city views.

Apple also rolled out a new Local Lists feature in the US that recommends restaurants and other places based on local trends.

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