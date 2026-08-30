Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat when they host newly promoted Ipswich Town in their second Premier League 2026-27 match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Michael Carrick's side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Hull City in their league opener, while Ipswich began their return to the top flight with a 2-1 win over Sunderland. Gary O'Neil's side also strengthened their momentum with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup during the week.

One positive for Manchester United, however, is that English midfielder Mason Mount has returned to training with the squad and could feature in some capacity in Sunday's game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League clash.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played from 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Head-To-Head

Manchester United and Ipswich Town have faced each other 59 times in all competitions.

United have the advantage in the overall record, having won 30 matches, while Ipswich have registered 19 victories. The remaining 10 matches have ended in draws.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came at Old Trafford in February 2025, when Manchester United secured a 3-2 victory. Ipswich's last win over United came in a League Cup meeting in October 1997.

Match Referee

Craig Pawson will be the match referee for the Hull City-Manchester United contest.

Predicted Lineups

Ipswich Town: Kjell Scherpen; Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis; Marcelino Nunez, Sasa Lukic; Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, Daizen Maeda; Emersonn.

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (goalkeeper); Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Matheus Cunha.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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