Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ravi Teja Starrer Sees Sharp Drop In Earnings

Ravi Teja's Irumudi saw a sharp drop in collections on its second Monday after enjoying a strong weekend.

The action film earned Rs 6.15 crore net in India on Day 11, registering a 59% drop from the previous day's Rs 15 crore. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 135.70 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 157.60 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 178.60 crore.

The Telugu version continued to account for almost the entire India collection, earning Rs 6.14 crore, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 1 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 11, Irumudi grossed Rs 6.50 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making it the film's biggest state-wise contributor. Karnataka collected Rs 50 lakh, the rest of India added Rs 10 lakh while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 5 lakh. This took the film's total India gross for the day to Rs 7.15 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened in theatres on August 21 with Rs 15.30 crore net in India. It grew to Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and reached its first-weekend peak of Rs 19 crore on Day 3.

The film saw a steady first week, earning Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6. It dropped to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7 and ended its first week with Rs 92.15 crore net in India.

The second weekend brought a fresh boost, with the film collecting Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who chooses a peaceful life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but his troubled past soon catches up with him.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor.

Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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