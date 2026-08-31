Kiren Rijiju's Big Warning To New York protesters 'Desecrating' Indian flag: 'It Will Cost You Dearly'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned the alleged desecration of the Indian national flag during a protest outside Madison Square Garden in New York, warning demonstrators that insulting India or the Tricolour would have serious consequences.

The protest took place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was addressing a “Universal Oneness Celebration” inside the venue. The event was attended by more than 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders.

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Rijiju shared a video of the alleged incident on X and drew a distinction between political criticism and what he described as disrespect toward the nation. He said people have the right to criticise the RSS, BJP or the government, but warned against insulting India or its national flag.

Videos circulating online reportedly showed protesters raising anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly disrespecting the Tricolour. Some reports have linked some of the demonstrators to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation. The reported actions included allegedly tying an Indian flag to a protester's foot and tearing another flag. The claims could not be independently verified from the available material.

The demonstration coincided with Bhagwat's address, during which the RSS chief spoke about India's tradition of “unity in diversity”. He also discussed the relationship between members of the Indian diaspora and both their country of residence and their country of origin.

Bhagwat said the diaspora's primary responsibility and loyalty should be toward their “karma bhumi”, or country of residence, while continuing to preserve the cultural values of their “janma bhumi”, or birthplace, as per media reports.

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Rijiju's remarks have drawn attention amid continuing debates over political protests by sections of the Indian diaspora abroad. His comments emphasised that while democratic criticism of political organisations and governments is legitimate, he considers attacks on the Indian nation and its national symbols unacceptable.

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