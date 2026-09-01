Mahindra says taking possession of 800 acres land for new manufacturing facility in Nagpur

Mahindra Group on Monday said it is moving towards taking possession of the first package of approximately 800 acres of land for its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility at an industrial area in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The upcoming facility at Additional Butibori -- an industrial area developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) -- will be complemented by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd earlier this year announced its plans to set up a greenfield facility across 1,500 acres in Vidarbha with a committed investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of over half a million vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it the company's largest integrated manufacturing facility in the country.

The supplier park at Sambhajinagar will supply components to the Nagpur facility, as well as Mahindra's existing facilities at Chakan and Nashik, the company said.

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Alongside the development of the facility, Mahindra is building the people capabilities and skills required for the project. This will include processes for identifying, developing and skilling talent for manufacturing automobiles and tractors across multiple powertrains and future technologies, the company said.

Mahindra said it will look to draw on the experience and expertise of associates who have been part of its existing manufacturing operations.

Over the next two to three years, these skilled and experienced associates will have an opportunity to participate in a detailed selection process for roles at the new facility, it said.

M&M said it also plans to set up a skilling centre in Nagpur to build capabilities across areas such as mechanical operations, welding, painting, among others.

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