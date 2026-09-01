LPG Price Hike Alert: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Prices Increase By Rs 9.50

The prices for 19-kilogram commericial LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 9.50. This comes after, last week, the government fixed maximum cooking gas LPG production targets for individual public- and private-sector refineries and upstream companies.

The government seeks to build a domestic supply buffer after the West Asia conflict exposed the country's vulnerability to disruptions in imported cooking gas.

Additionally, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has hiked CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai in the backdrop of escalation in the West Asia conflict, according to an official statement by the company on Tuesday.

"In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG," MGL said in the press release

Consequently, MGL has increased CNG price by Rs 2/kg to Rs 88 in Mumbai, while domestic PNG price rises by Rs 1/SCM effective from today onwards (Sept. 1).

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, in an order issued on August 13, has specified maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential set at 63,810 tonnes a day -- more than double the domestic LPG output in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and about 70 per cent of the country's daily consumption.

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