Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ravi Teja Starrer Slows Down, Collects This Amount

Irumudi witnessed another drop in collections on Day 13 as its second-week run entered the midweek phase.

The Ravi Teja-starrer collected Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 13, down 30.5% from the Rs 5.90 crore earned on Day 12. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 146.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 169.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 30 lakh from overseas markets on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 191.60 crore.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 4.09 crore to the India net collection on Day 13, while the Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest market on Day 13, contributing Rs 4.25 crore in gross. Karnataka contributed Rs 40 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 5 lakh and the rest of India added another Rs 10 lakh, taking the film's total gross collection for the day to Rs 4.80 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened in theatres on August 21 with Rs 15.30 crore net in India. Collections rose to Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 before reaching Rs 19 crore on Day 3.

The film then collected Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4 and Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5. It earned Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 before dropping to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. The first week ended with a total of Rs 92.15 crore net.

The second weekend gave the film another boost, with collections rising to Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10.

The momentum slowed once the weekdays began. Irumudi collected Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, followed by Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives a peaceful life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but his troubled past begins to create problems.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu-Tamil action film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor.

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