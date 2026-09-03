Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch: Price, Chip, Battery, Features, Colours And Other Details

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil the Xiaomi 18 Fold, its new book-style foldable smartphone, at an autumn flagship event in China on September 7. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the device will debut its new Xring 03 flagship processor and use next-generation LPDDR6 memory supplied by Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT).

The company has also officially revealed the phone's broad design, describing it as a “mid-fold” device, while Xiaomi executives have positioned it as a top-tier flagship rather than merely an experimental foldable.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch Date

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Fold will be unveiled in China on September 7 at 7 pm, Beijing time. The launch event will also feature the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max and several new vehicles from Xiaomi's EV portfolio. The phone had already entered reservation / pre-registration in China ahead of the launch.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Design

Xiaomi is moving away from the narrower form factor associated with some earlier book-style foldables and is adopting a wider "mid-fold" design for the 18 Fold. Officially shown images reveal a book-style inward folding phone with a wide cover screen and a large internal display. The rear carries a horizontally arranged camera module containing three cameras and an LED flash.

Xiaomi has showcased the phone in red finish, with reports referring to the shade as Nishino Red. However, Xiaomi has not yet publicly confirmed a complete list of colour options.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Display

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is officially shown with a 5.38 inch cover display and a 7.58 inch foldable internal display, according to Xiaomi's pre-launch information reported by Chinese technology media. The wide proportions are one of the phone's major design changes and are intended to make the device more practical when used folded, while providing a larger workspace when opened. A 120Hz refresh rate has been reported for the display.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Camera

Xiaomi has confirmed that Leica is involved in the development of the 18 Fold's camera system. The phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, with reports pointing to a 200 megapixel primary camera alongside a 50 megapixel camera and another 200 megapixel telephoto camera.

Other reports have suggested that the telephoto camera could offer 3.5x optical zoom, while the ultra-wide camera could use a 17mm equivalent lens. These details, however, have not been officially confirmed by Xiaomi. A 50 megapixel front camera has also been reported.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Chip

The Xiaomi 18 Fold will be the first smartphone to use Xiaomi's new Xring O3 processor, according to Xiaomi's announcements. The Xring O3 is Xiaomi's latest in-house flagship AI processor and is manufactured using a 3mm process, according to Reuters' report on the chip and the phone.

Xiaomi has positioned the Xring O3 as an AI focused flagship platform, with the 18 Fold being its first smartphone implementation. The Xring O3 is also designed to work with LPDDR6 memory, making the 18 Fold notable not only for its processor but also for its memory technology.

Xiaomi 18 Fold RAM And Storage

Xiaomi has confirmed that the 18 Fold will use CXMT's LPDDR6 memory. Reuters reported that CXMT will supply the advanced DRAM for Xiaomi's upcoming foldable. Reports indicate that LPDDR6 can deliver data transfer speeds of upto 12,800Mbps, while the 18 Fold is expected to be offered with configurations reaching 16GB of RAM.

A 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration has appeared in specification databases, but the complete retail configuration lineup has not yet been officially announced by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is widely reported to feature a 6,000mAh battery. The figure comes from leaks rather than a complete official Xiaomi specification announcement at this stage. If confirmed, the capacity would represent a substantial increase over the 5,100mAh battery used in Xiaomi's Mix Fold 4.

The phone is tipped to support 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. These charging specifications have been reported by multiple outlets citing leaks.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Software and AI

Xiaomi executives have confirmed that the 18 Fold will run the company's new Xiaomi HyperOS 4 and will feature the Xiaomi MiMo on-device large language model. The emphasis on an on-device AI model is consistent with Xiaomi's position of the Xring O3 as an AI flagship processor.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Colours

Xiaomi has officially showcased the phone in red, and reports identify this version as Nishino Red. At present, the red version is the clearest officially demonstrated colour. Other colour options have not been conclusively confirmed by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Price

Xiaomi has not officially announced the Xiaomi 18 Fold's price yet. Earlier reports suggested a starting price of around CNY 10,000 (approximately $1,477), while a newer leak cited by Xiaomiui claimed the base model could cost around CNY 12,000 (approximately $1,785) in China.

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