Morgan Stanley Takes Aim At X Accounts Posting Its Research

The message included links to 16 other posts from different X users, most of which have been taken down or edited to remove the bank's content. Many of the posts directly attributed the media to Morgan Stanley. One of the other users cited by Morgan Stanley responded to Detrick on X and said that he was facing a similar situation. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. X, which is a part of SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The buzzing world of financial social media, or Fintwit, is filled with finance enthusiasts who post charts and research they see online, often leading to lively discussions on the market news of the day. Detrick said Morgan Stanley's actions show that they don't understand this is "just how the industry works." "I thought all publicity was good publicity," he added. Detrick's post from Wednesday about the complaint has more than 90,000 views. Detrick discovered the problem when he opened X on Wednesday and found a message that said his account had been locked. Thinking it was a hack, he tried on his laptop, which displayed the same message directing him to review X's copyright policy. After doing so, he was back into his account within five minutes, he said. He then received an email from X Legal Support, which said the chart in the April post had been taken down because of a DMCA takedown notice. The email said he could seek a retraction from the person who filed the complaint, listed in the email as Denise McCool, the global chief data, AI and risk officer for research at Morgan Stanley according to her LinkedIn. The email associated with the complaint is brandprotection@mm-enforcements.com. Detrick said he sent a message to the address but hasn't heard back. He said he is concerned about having his X account taken down permanently. X's copyright policy doesn't specify the exact behavior that would lead to an account suspension. ALSO READ: 'US Never Targets Civilians': JD Vance Says Washington Probing Deadly Strikes On Iranian Wedding "If multiple copyright complaints are received about an account, or other evidence suggests a pattern of repeat infringement, X may suspend that account in accordance with our Repeat Infringer Policy," the policy says.