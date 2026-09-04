Stock Picks Today: UltraTech Cement, Physicswallah, Samvardhana Motherson, Aurobindo Pharma, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across edtech, cement, banks, pharma, automotives, and airport infrastructure sector, issuing fresh calls on UltraTech Cement, Physicswallah, GMR Airports, Samvardhana Motherson, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma, IDFC First Bank, while also sharing their outlook on the NBFC sectors, along with their broader India strategy.

Motilal Oswal on Physicswallah

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 200

Affordable education, scalable economics

PW Online: A (low-cost) monopoly in education

PW Offline: Hyper Expansion over, profitability soon

India consumer business quadrants: Our framework to assess platform scalability.

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Kotak Securities on GMR Airports

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 121 from Rs 118

Positives going unnoticed

Hyderabad Airport tariff order benefits from the upfront recognition of capex at a higher allowed cost of capital

Also view the recent credit rating upgrades positively

The same will materially reduce the refinancing risk for the 5% of consolidated debt maturing by February 2027

CMP implies sub-5% downside over the next year, assuming only the value of existing concessions

See 25% upside in base case—assumes reinvestment of cash, third-party business in duty-free and the value of legal cases.

Jefferies on UltraTech

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 14065

Ultravolt marks entry into wires & cables just 18 months after announcement

Entry is focused on Wire & Low-Tension Cables to start with

Mgmt. targeting top-2 industry position in these within 5 yrs

Positioning appears more aggressive than initially envisaged, also tallying with Grasim's rollout in paints

At scale, business could add 3-7% of UTCEM FY30E Rev/EBITDA

CLSA on Samvardhana Motherson

Maintain Outperformw with TP of Rs 190

Scaling up amidst diversification

Moving up scale and ROCE; path for a credible and sustainable execution

Maintaining strong pricing power amidst adversities for global OEMs

Larger focus to remain on autos; open for M&As in non-autos too

Kotak Securities on NTPC

Upgrade to Add from Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 355 from Rs 365

Improving execution to drive earnings growth

PAT growth will be back-ended for renewable projects; Street will adjust

35.7 GW of capacity under construction; targeting 151/250 GW by FY2032/37E

Inexpensive valuations

GS on Aurobindo Pharma

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1750

Transitioning from generics leader to bio/ CMO pioneer

Respiratory is the biggest near-term catalyst, led by gAdvair DPI and a broader DPI/MDI pipeline

Partnered complex respiratory assets could be meaningful but are longer-dated

First NDA/ atopic dermatitis product could provide non-respiratory upside

Lannett integration can drive U.S. scale and margin accretion

Eugia and new plants are important earnings swing factors

Biologics/CDMO/MSD optionality may be underappreciated by investors.

Jefferies India Strategy - Mahesh Nandurkar

Macro comfort with a 'nominal' unease

Jun26 qtr showed resilient economic performance driven by a capex uptick

The nominal GDP was lower-than-expected

Creates some potential pressure on the fiscal headroom

Non-defence capex could then decline by 10% in the remainder of FY27 even as revenue trends are inline

Large FCNR collections provide support to the INR from any potential crude spike led import bill worries.

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Citi on IDFC First

Mobilizes FCNR(B) Deposits of $3.57bn (11% of Deposits)

This marks a sharp outperformance

Deposit accretion lifts absolute NII/PPOP by >2%/>5% on consensus FY27 estimates

Enlarged balance-sheet base coupled with thin margins on FCNR flows compresses NIMs by 30-35 bps

Jefferies on NBFC

Auto financiers: Resilient Growth & Asset Quality; Assessing Market Share Trends

Auto disbursements stay resilient in a seasonally weak Sep-QTD

Chola Finance/Shriram Finance appear to be gaining CV share as captives/ elect NBFCs pull back

Better demand/ utilization vs. last year should support growth though base gets tougher

Growth in non-auto segments should aid growth too

Asset quality is stable, with scope for credit-cost beat

But we stay watchful of monsoon risks

Prefer diversified NBFCs/select auto financiers; top picks: Bajaj Finance, Chola Finance, AB CAPITAL, Shriram Finance.



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