National Consumer Helpline Facilitates Refunds Worth Over Rs 105 Crore Between April 2025-July 2026

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH), the government's flagship consumer grievance redressal platform, has facilitated refunds worth more than Rs 105 crore across 35 sectors between April 2025 and July 2026, according to an official statement issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The helpline, which functions under the Department of Consumer Affairs, has resolved 1,66,189 refund-related grievances during this period.

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The e-commerce sector accounted for the largest share of complaints, with 1,00,466 grievances leading to refunds exceeding Rs 74 crore. The travel and tourism sector followed, with refunds of more than Rs 10 crore.

Between May and July 2026 alone, refunds facilitated in the e-commerce sector ranged up to Rs 35,83,790, the statement said, covering grievances of varying nature and value.

The department said the refunds were secured at the pre-litigation stage, allowing consumers to obtain relief without having to approach the consumer commissions.

A Pan India Reach

The NCH operates as a single-point access platform for consumers to register grievances and seek resolution. It works through a convergence-based mechanism under which complaints are digitally forwarded to the companies concerned for resolution within defined timelines, with the process backed by continuous monitoring and tracking of consumer feedback.

According to the department, refund-related grievances have poured in from metropolitan cities as well as remote regions, underlining the platform's reach across the country.

Case Studies

In Bengaluru, a consumer who had ordered a mobile phone worth Rs 47,490 on Aug. 21, with delivery scheduled for the following day, approached NCH after the delivery date was repeatedly extended. Following NCH's intervention, the e-commerce platform processed a full refund.

In NTR district, Andhra Pradesh, a consumer who had ordered a 2.5-inch hard drive enclosure with USB-C 3.0 to Type-C connectivity instead received a USB 3.1 enclosure that was incompatible with the required device. After the grievance was registered with NCH, the platform processed a refund.

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In Udalguri, Assam, a consumer approached NCH on May 21 after a two-wheeler booking was cancelled and the Rs 5,000 booking amount was not refunded on time. Following NCH's intervention, the dealer processed the refund and confirmed the amount had been credited to the consumer's account.

In Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, a consumer who had ordered sports shoes worth Rs 3,072 received a different, substandard brand instead. After the return request was repeatedly rejected, the consumer approached NCH on June 29. Following intervention, the e-commerce platform processed a refund for the product.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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