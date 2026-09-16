Saudi Arabia Warns Of 'Red Line' Over Holy Sites After Intercepting Houthi Drone Near Mecca

Saudi Arabia has stated that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched drone south of Mecca on Tuesday. The drone was destroyed before it entered the prohibited airspace over the holy city, according to Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

The Saudi statement said that the interception took place at approximately 6:50 pm local time on September 15 and occurred south of Mecca amid a wider escalation between Saudi Arabia and Iran-aligned Houthis, who have carried out a series of missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets in recent days, Reuters reported.

Turki al-Malki said that the security of Islam's two holiest sites and the pilgrims visiting them is a "red line." He stated that the coalition would take necessary and deterrent measures against the Houthis is response to hostile actions, Reuters reported.

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The warning concerns the security of the two holy mosques - the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina - as well as the pilgrims and visitors in these areas.

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A Houthi military source denied that the group posed any threat to Mecca or other Islamic holy sites, according to comments carried by Houthi-run SABA news agency and cited by Reuters.

The drone incident followed security alerts issues in Mecca, Jeddah and Taif on Tuesday amid the wider escalation. The alerts were later lifted and Saudi authorities did not immediately report whether any incoming projectiles had landed in those areas. The alert involving Mecca was particularly significant as the city houses the Grand Mosque, Islam's most sacred site.

Saudi authorities did not report any damage to the Grand Mosque, the Kaaba or other holy sites in connection with the incident.

The latest incident comes after a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia involving ballistic missiles and drones according to the Saudi-led coalition cited by Reuters. The coalition stated that attacks on three Saudi cities earlier this week injured 13 civilians, while Saudi authorities also reported damage to homes and vehicles.

Reuters reported that the recent attacks have drawn Saudi Arabia deeper into the wider Middle East conflict and have included strikes and threats involving Saudi energy infrastructure.

The renewed fighting also comes amid a broader deterioration of the Yemen conflict, with the Houthis advancing along parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast and fighting Saudi-backed forces.

Mecca is Islam's holiest city and is home to the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba. It is also the focal point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam. Millions of Muslims travel to Mecca for Hajj each year. Consequently, any military incident involving the airspace around Mecca carries particular significance for Saudi Arabia and Muslims internationally.

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