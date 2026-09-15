India Flags Threat To Bab-el-Mandeb Navigation After Houthi Strikes On Saudi Arabia

India has strongly denounced the recent surge of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, stating that strikes aimed at civilian infrastructure and economic assets are completely unacceptable.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, made his remarks as tensions in West Asia surged, particularly following the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

In response to questions about the situation in West Asia, Jaiswal stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the latest developments during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Sunday.

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"The issue of the Houthis was also discussed. As you know, recently there was an attack on Saudi Arabia, which we have condemned. We are also deeply concerned about the escalation in the situation in the Red Sea region," the spokesperson said.

"We have condemned the attack on Saudi sovereign territory, including on the civilian infrastructure and economic assets. I would say that such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb," he said.

"These are obviously unacceptable to us; we hope there is early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Having said that, let me say that we continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world," Jaiswal added.

India last week denounced the most recent wave of attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The attacks occurred as the US intensified its economic sanctions on Iran. The Houthis have been primarily active from Yemen.

In response to a question regarding an Indian national who went missing last week after an attack on a Panama-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman, Jaiswal stated that the search and rescue effort is still ongoing.

"The ship had 14 Indian nationals, of whom 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for rescuing our nationals," he said.

He said one Indian national is missing, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing with assistance from Omani authorities.

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"Having said that, let me say that targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable to us. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest," he said.

With PTI inputs

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