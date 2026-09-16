Dixon Technologies: Three Fronts Are Closing In; CLSA Keeps 'Underperform' — Check Target Price

Dixon Technologies In Focus: The electronics manufacturing story is facing pressure on three fronts — demand, premiumisation and competition — according to CLSA, which has retained its 'Underperform' rating and Rs 10,600 target price on the stock.

CLSA's assessment comes as the brokerage flags a third consecutive quarter of industry volume decline, an accelerated shift towards ultra-premium ecosystems and rising competitive intensity as brands diversify their manufacturing partnerships.

The brokerage believes incremental growth opportunities are becoming harder to find, while the benefits of Dixon's backward integration strategy appear to be largely priced in.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Demand Is Losing Momentum

CLSA's biggest concern is the decelerating industry demand environment, with volume declining for the third consecutive quarter.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 16

At the same time, the market is moving towards ultra-premium ecosystems, adding another layer of pressure for manufacturers.

Dixon's key customers are also facing higher volume pressure as prices rise. CLSA specifically points to **Xiaomi and Transsion losing share, adding to the challenges facing the company.

Competition Is Rising Too

The competitive landscape is becoming more intense as brands increasingly diversify their manufacturing partnerships.

For Dixon, that means the next phase of growth could be harder to capture, particularly as the company already faces pressure on volumes and customer mix.

CLSA believes the benefits from backward integration are now largely reflected in the valuation, limiting another potential source of upside.

Q1 Numbers Show The Margin Pressure

Dixon's June-quarter results underline the contrast between strong revenue growth and pressure on profitability.

Revenue from operations rose 21.1% YoY to Rs 15,548 crore, but EBITDA declined 4.1% to Rs 463 crore, pulling the EBITDA margin down to 3% from 3.8%.

Reported net profit jumped nearly 200% to Rs 663 crore, but that was largely driven by a sharp increase in other income. Excluding the one-time benefit, profit stood at Rs 135 crore, down 40% YoY.

The stock settled 2.24% lower at Rs 13,195 on Tuesday. It has declined 6.7% over five days and 6.09% over one month, although it remains up 28.6% over six months.

With demand slowing, premiumisation reshaping volumes and brands widening their manufacturing partnerships, CLSA's ]Rs 10,600 target and Underperform rating put the spotlight firmly on whether Dixon can find its next meaningful growth engine.

ALSO READ: Dixon Tech Q1 Results: Profit Sans Other Income Falls 40%; Margins Contract



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.