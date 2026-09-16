SS Retail IPO GMP: Grey Market Signals Strong Listing As Issue Opens Today

The Rs 500 crore initial public offering (IPO) of SS Retail Ltd opens for subscription on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 128, indicating an estimated listing gain of 30%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Investors considering the SS Retail IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

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SS Retail IPO Expected Listing Price

According to InvestorGain website, the SS Retail IPO GMP today was Rs 128 per share. With the upper price band of Rs 424, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 552 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a strong potential listing premium of 30.19% over the issue price.

SS Retail IPO Listing Date

The share allotment for the SS Retail IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, Sept. 21. Shares of SS Retail IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, Sept. 23.

SS Retail IPO Details

SS Retail IPO is a book build issue of Rs 500 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 85.08 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 360 crore and offer for sale of 33.02 lakh shares worth Rs 140 crore.

SS Retail IPO price band is set between Rs 403 and Rs 424 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 35 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,840 at the upper end of the price band.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

SS Retail IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 16

Bidding window closes: Sept. 18

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 21

Refund initiation: Sept. 22

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 22

Listing date: Sept. 23

SS Retail IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding capital expenditure for fit outs towards setting up of new stores in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 (Rs 12.45 crore).

2. Part funding of the incremental working capital requirements of company (Rs 416.53 crore)

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

SS Retail Company Financials

The company revenue increased by 47% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 49% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, SS Retail reported:

Total income: Rs 2,352.85 crore, compared with Rs 1599.96 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 59.28 crore, up from Rs 39.86 crore

EBITDA: Rs 125.15 crore versus Rs 80.44 crore a year earlier

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About SS Retail Ltd.

Incorporated June 2016, SS Retail Ltd. is a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items, with operations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat. It primarily focuses on Tier II and Tier III and beyond cities and operates 503 stores across 215 cities, covering approximately 2,41,365 sq. ft, as of March 31, 2026.

Its product portfolio includes mobile phones, pre-owned smartphones, accessories, televisions, laptops and tablets, along with ancillary services such as mobile protection plans, EMI facilities, anti-theft software and mobile recharge services.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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