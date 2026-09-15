Asset Reconstruction Co.(India) IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The share allotment status for the Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) was subscribed 20.10 times on the final day of bidding. It received bids for 74,19,74,594 shares against 3,69,12,363 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 52.65 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 15.69 times. Retail investors booked their quota 3.39 times.

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Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 5.27 crore shares of Rs 732.97 crore. The price band of the IPO is set at Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Applicants can check their Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

How To Check Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Allotment Status On BSE?

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Then, pick the company symbol ‘ARCIL' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website.

Select “Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for the Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) was Rs 14.5 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Based on the upper price band of Rs 139, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 153.5, signalling a listing gain of 10.43%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Listing Date

Shares of Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, Sept. 17.

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Subscription Status

The IPO of Asset Reconstruction Co. was subscribed 20.10 times on Sept. 11, on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 52.65 times

52.65 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 15.69 times

15.69 times Retail Investors: 3.39 times

About Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Ltd.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd., founded in February 2002, is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) that acquires stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implements resolution procedures to maximise recovery and optimise asset value. In August 2003, the business got a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to begin securitisation and asset reconstruction operations, and it is acknowledged as India's first ARC.

The company has three main business verticals: Corporate Loans, SME and Other Loans, and Retail Loans. It acquires single-credit and portfolio-based stressed secured and unsecured assets and employs a variety of resolution, restructuring, enforcement, settlement, and collection techniques depending on the nature of the underlying assets.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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