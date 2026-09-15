Who Was Madan Bafna? Veteran Maharashtra Politician Dies At 87 In Pune

Madan Harkachand Bafna, a veteran Maharashtra politician and former minister, died in Pune on Monday at the age of 87. He reportedly died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune.

Bafna had been active in Maval's politics for more than five decades and was regarded as a prominent political and cooperative sector leader from the Pune district. Bafna is survived by his wife, a son, four daughters, five brothers and a sister.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said in a statement cited by Hindustan Times, “The news of the passing of the esteemed cooperative leader and former Minister of State, Madan Bafna, is extremely heartbreaking. He provided long-term leadership to Maval taluka. He was known as a leader with excellent public relations and a deep understanding of the issues faced by the common people. Frankness and his open-hearted, candid manner of conduct and speech were hallmarks of his personality. In the grief that has befallen the Bafna family due to his demise, we all join in solidarity. Our heartfelt tribute to him.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Early Life and Career

Bafna completed his LLB in 1967 and initially practiced law at the Vadgaon and Pune courts before entering active politics. His transition from law into politics eventually made him emerge as an important Congress leader in Maval.

Bafna was elected to the Pune Zilla Parishad in 1977, after which he served as chairman of the Maval Panchayat Samiti, Hindustan Times reported. He later entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Maval constituency, winning the seat in 1985 and 1990. He represented Maval in the Assembly for a total of 10 years.

The Indian Express also described Bafna as an advocate who won the Maval Assembly seat twice and subsequently became a state minister in the Congress government.

Career Milestones

Bafna's 1985 Assembly campaign had the slogan "Sabka Apna, Madan Bafna", which became quite popular in the Maval constituency, according to HT.

One of the significant milestones of Bafna's political career came in 1989, when he was inducted into the Maharashtra government. He was given charge of the revenue and urban development portfolios and became the first person from the Maval taluka to receive a ministerial position, said the report.

After winning Maval again in 1990, Bafna served as the Minister of State for Law, Justice and Finance.

Bafna's political career was closely associated with Sharad Pawar. Later in his political career, Bafna became associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and remained a senior figure in the Sharad Pawar camp.

In the aftermath of the NCP split, Bafna publicly backed Sharad Pawar and criticised the faction led by Ajit Pawar. In 2024, Maharashtra Times reported a political confrontation between Bafna and Maval MLA Sunil Shelke, who was a supporter of Ajit Pawar.

Besides politics, Bafna was involved in education through the Shri Sant Tukaram Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and established D Ed and B Ed colleges in Maval. He remained an influential figure in the political and social life of Maval for several decades.

Death and Last Rites

Bafna was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday morning after he complained of uneasiness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment on Monday morning and died shortly afterwards, according to the report.

His mortal remains are scheduled to be kept at the Harkachand Raichand Bafna D Ed College in Vadegaon from 10 am on Tuesday, so that people can pay their last respects. His last rites are scheduled for 4 pm on Tuesday at Vadegaon, Maval.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Local Body Election Results: BJP Edges Past Congress In Crucial Test Ahead of 2028

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.