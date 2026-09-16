LVMH, Once Europe's Biggest Stock, Exits Top 10 By Value

LVMH Stock Value Drops: LVMH lost its crown as France's most valuable company and dropped out of Europe's top 10 listed firms, a symbolic reversal for the luxury giant that led the region's market during the post-pandemic boom.

The stock fell 2.6% on Tuesday, cutting its market capitalization to €201 billion ($232 billion) and putting it just under L'Oreal SA and Siemens AG. A basket of luxury stocks in Europe compiled by UBS fell about 1.6%. The move knocks LVMH out of Europe's top 10 for the first time since 2017.

“Those who claim that Europe is back are wrong, Europe is not back: what LVMH tells us is that its main growth engine, luxury, is broken,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels.

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LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Europe's most valuable company at its 2023 peak when shares topped €900 apiece, has fallen about 55% since. Luxury demand has faded in the crucial Chinese market, while conflict in the Middle East has more recently hit spending in key shopping hubs.

On the other hand, shares of beauty company L'Oreal have gained about 4% this year, partly underpinned by robust earnings.

Adding to the pressure for LVMH, Louis Vuitton, its most profitable label, has recently faced a consumer backlash in China over a trademark dispute with a local tea company, deepening its challenges in the country. Several brokers have cut ratings and price targets.

The conglomerate controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault has seen its shares plunge about 37% this year alone, bringing them back to pandemic-era levels when lockdowns shut down many stores across the world. The drawdown is now of a similar magnitude to the drop experienced during the global financial crisis.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, Arnault last week fell out of the top 10 list of the world's biggest fortunes, leaving an all-American roster of mostly tech billionaires to dominate the rankings.

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