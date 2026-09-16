Stock Picks Today: Dixon Tech, Solar Industries, Urban Company, Indus Towers And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across EMS, consumer services, industrial explosives, and telecommunication sector, issuing fresh calls on Dixon Technologies, Solar Industries, Urban Company, Indus Towers while also sharing their outlook on MDR for UPI transactions and the latest fund manager survey findings.

CLSA on Dixon Technologies

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 10600

Fighting on three fronts

Demand, premiumisation and competition weigh on outlook

Decelerating demand, seen via a third consecutive quarter of industry volume decline

Accelerated move towards ultra-premium ecosystems

Rise in competitive intensity as brands diversify their manufacturing partnerships

Key customers face higher volume pressure given the rise in prices, with Xiaomi and Transsion losing share

Incremental growth opportunities are harder to find, while the benefits of backward integration appear largely priced in.

UBS on Urban Company

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 180

Demand Supply Flywheel in Motion

Core home services growth driven by new users and higher frequency

InstaHelp focused on density, quality and customer acquisition.

UBS on Indus Towers

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 395

Primed to benefit from telco network expansion

Expansion of VIL network is the principal near-term opportunity

Energy efficiency and network quality provide differentiation

Africa to be a long-term opportunity with higher costs and returns thresholds.

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Jefferies on Solar Industries

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 28160

Acquisition could dilute FY28E-29E EPS by 4-6% & 1% in FY30E on normalised growth assumptions

Defence share is likely to fall to 22-25% by FY30 vs 35-40% expected earlier

Management guidance suggests 0-3% EPS accretion without too much synergy benefit

Believe the correction offers a heightened opportunity to own a business with a 30% EPS CAGR potential & 25%+ ROE even considering the acquisition

Citi on MDR on UPI

From Free Rails to (MDR) Fee Rails

YES Bank - A Standout Beneficiary

Estimate net incremental ecosystem revenue of Rs 16000-17000 cr/year

The split roughly would be 60% for banking system, 25% for UPI-App Provider, and 15% non-bank payment aggregators

Given outsized UPI beneficiary volume share, YES is the standout beneficiary (5-10% of PPOP/6-12% of PBT)

This is followed by Bank of Baorda/PNB/IndusInd (+2% PBT), Axis/SBI/Federal (1-2% PBT)

View this as a structurally positive, long-awaited monetization event for UPI-heavy banks and TPAPs.

GS on MDR on UPI

Announced UPI MDR could drive material earnings upgrade

See 40-70% potential upside to FY28 EBITDA estimates for Paytm

40 bps MDR on P2M transactions vs 20-30 bps expected

Calculation (based on NPCI data) suggests 50% of all transaction value will accrue at 40 bps MDR

Calculation implies about Rs 20600 cr of potential revenue pool for the industry from the announced UPI MDR

Suggest incremental EBITDA of about Rs 1400 cr in FY28 for Paytm in a high end scenario.

JPMorgan on UPI on MDR

UPI MDR reinstated: Positive for ecosystem economics, with issuer banks emerging as key beneficiaries

View the newly announced framework as positive for Indian banks and payment players, albeit with an uneven distribution of benefits

Estimate the total maximum revenue pool from this initiative at Rs 17000 cr

Banks - issuer+acquirer combined pool at Rs 11700 cr, accounting for 2.1% of FY26 net profit for listed commercial banks

Payer Platform Service Provider (Rs 1700 cr) and Third Party Application Provider (Rs 3400 cr), with the quantum higher for mid-tier banks like Yes Bank.

Investec on Hotels

ITC Hotels – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 201

Leela Palaces – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 649

Samhi – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 208

Ventive – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 700

Luxury at the heart of a longer upcycle

Domestic demand raises the floor

Luxury scarcity strengthens pricing power

Pricing power meets healthier balance sheets

Leela & ITC Hotels as top picks

ALSO READ: UPI MDR Explained: 0.4% On Big Spends, Rs 300 Cap, Flat Rs 5 For Essentials — Here's A Breakdown

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BofA Fund Manager Survey

Sept BofA Global FMS shows investor conviction on macro boom & fast-paced AI capex still strong

But risks of disorderly bonds and DEM midterm sweep rising

FMS cash jumps from 3.5% to 3.9% as excess bullishness, which stymied summer risk upside, now fading

When cash back in 4-5% neutral zone, safe to increase risk exposure

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