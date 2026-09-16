Hero Motors IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Signals 24% Listing Gain Ahead Of Issue Opening

Hero Motors' Rs 1,000-crore IPO opens for subscription on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18, 2026. Ahead of the issue opening, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20 implies a potential listing gain of nearly 23.81%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Hero Motors IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

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Hero Motors IPO GMP Today

The latest Hero Motors IPO GMP stood at Rs 20 on Sept. 16 at 07:25 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 84, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 104 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 23.81% for investors.

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Hero Motors IPO: Key Details

Hero Motors IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,000 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600 crore and offer for sale of 4.76 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 79 and Rs 84 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 178 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,952 (based on upper price).

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Hero Motors IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 16

Bidding window closes: Sept. 18

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 21

Refund initiation: Sept. 22

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 22

Listing date: Sept. 23

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the IPO proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings (Rs 190 crore) and purchasing equipment for capacity expansion at its Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh facility (Rs 200 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

Hero Motors Ltd.'s total income increased by 9.5% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 25.5% between FY25 and FY26.

Total income: Rs 1,216.74 crore, compared with Rs 1,111.23 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 41.17 crore, up from Rs 32.80 crore in the previous financial year

EBITDA: Rs 147.78 crore versus Rs 114 crore a year earlier

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About Hero Motors

Incorporated in April 1998, Hero Motors Ltd. has grown into an automotive technology firm specialising in engineered powertrain solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures and supplies components and systems to original equipment manufacturers across India, Europe, the US and the ASEAN markets. Its operations cover Powertrain Solutions and Alloys & Metallics, serving applications ranging from electric bicycles and two-wheelers to high-performance cars and aerospace.

The company has six production facilities located in India, the UK and Thailand, along with two dedicated technology centres supporting its engineering and development activities.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.





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