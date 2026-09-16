Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, R R Kabel, Titagarh Rail, Vikram Solar, Saatvik Green, And More | Sept 16

Shares of Paytm, R R Kabel, Titagarh Rail, Vikram Solar, Saatvik Green will be in focus on Wednesday. Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours.

Stocks In News

One97 Communications, Pine Labs and MobiKwik stocks will be in focus after the government announced an increase in MDR for UPI transactions. Yes Bank and Bank of Baroda may also remain in focus.

stocks will be in focus after the government announced an increase in MDR for UPI transactions. Yes Bank and Bank of Baroda may also remain in focus. R R Kabel started commercial production at its new wires and cables unit in Silvassa on September 15. The facility currently has an annual capacity of 12,000 MT, which is expected to increase to the planned 18,000 MT by December 2026.

started commercial production at its new wires and cables unit in Silvassa on September 15. The facility currently has an annual capacity of 12,000 MT, which is expected to increase to the planned 18,000 MT by December 2026. Titagarh Rail Systems signed an agreement for the long-term maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. It forms part of the Rs 24,000-crore Indian Railways contract covering 80 trainsets and maintenance for 35 years.

signed an agreement for the long-term maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. It forms part of the Rs 24,000-crore Indian Railways contract covering 80 trainsets and maintenance for 35 years. Vikram Solar signed an agreement with Avaada Electro for the supply of 1 GW of domestically manufactured, ALMM-compliant N-Type TOPCon solar cells. Deliveries will begin in September 2026.

signed an agreement with Avaada Electro for the supply of 1 GW of domestically manufactured, ALMM-compliant N-Type TOPCon solar cells. Deliveries will begin in September 2026. Saatvik Green received a Rs 1,041.63-crore order from SECI to supply solar photovoltaic modules. The order is expected to be completed by December 2027.

received a Rs 1,041.63-crore order from SECI to supply solar photovoltaic modules. The order is expected to be completed by December 2027. India Pesticides secured UK technical equivalence approval for an insecticide product.

secured UK technical equivalence approval for an insecticide product. VIP Industries will consider a fundraising proposal on September 18.

will consider a fundraising proposal on September 18. Allied Blenders received a Telangana licence to manufacture about 4.4 million bulk litres of malt spirits annually at its Wanaparthy facility.

received a Telangana licence to manufacture about 4.4 million bulk litres of malt spirits annually at its Wanaparthy facility. Sonata Softwares subsidiary Sonata Information Technology signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to pursue cloud and AI transformation opportunities in India.

subsidiary Sonata Information Technology signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to pursue cloud and AI transformation opportunities in India. Vedant Fashions CFO Rahul Murarka has resigned, effective after November 14 to pursue next phase of his career.

Other stocks

Trualt Bioenergy and Studds Accessories will be watched following promoter purchases.

IPOs Today

Hero Motors IPO GMP In Focus As Issue Openes For Subscription.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP In Focus As Issue Openes For Subscription.

SS Retail IPO GMP In Focus As Issue Openes For Subscription.

NSE IPO GMP In Focus As Issue Openes For Subscription.

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