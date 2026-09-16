Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 16

Gold Prices Today: Gold prices were in focus on Wednesday ahead of US Fed decision later in the day.

Last checked, Gold price stood at Rs 1,51,350 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,31,880 per kg around 6:25 am on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, according to Bullion.in.

Gold Price Today In India

24K Gold price was at Rs 1,51,350 per 10gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,38,738 per 10gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined over 3%, but is up around 37% over the past year.

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Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,070 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,50,810 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,51,510 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,50,870 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,190 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,310 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,481; Delhi at Rs 1,38,243; Chennai at Rs 1,38,884; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,298; Bengaluru at Rs 1,38,591; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,38,701 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,31,880 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,14,489 per kg. Like the yellow metal, Silver has also shed over 3% during the past month while remaining up around 80% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,31,460 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,31,060 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,32,130 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,31,850 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,31,640 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,31,830 per kg

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