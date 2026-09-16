Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 16

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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market erased early gains to trade flat on Tuesday, following mixed cues from global markets, as investor sentiment remain cautious over the rising crude oil prices and risks of interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 traded flat after opening on a storng note. The Sensex traded flat near 74,800 level, while the Nifty 50 was below 23,400. The Bank Nifty index fell nearly half a percent.

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US Markets Recap

US benchmark indices slipped after the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 15 as surging oil prices raised inflation concerns and pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision.

At 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.57% or 301 points at 52,119 points, S&P 500 slipped 16 points or 0.22% to 7,604.51, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 50 points, or 0.20%, to 26,132.93.

ALSO READ: S&P 500 To Tumble 10% After Fed Hike? Here's What History Suggests

Stocks In News

NBCC: Gets orders worth Rs 145 crore from multiple bodies, including NEEPCO, SAIL and DVC.

Gets orders worth Rs 145 crore from multiple bodies, including NEEPCO, SAIL and DVC. Purple Style: To invest Rs 420 crore in arm PSL Retail Private through the acquisition of equity shares.

To invest Rs 420 crore in arm PSL Retail Private through the acquisition of equity shares. BHEL: Signs 50:50 joint venture pact with Titagarh Rail for maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets.

Signs 50:50 joint venture pact with Titagarh Rail for maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. Sonata Software: Signs five-year pact with Amazon Web Services to accelerate cloud modernisation in India.

Signs five-year pact with Amazon Web Services to accelerate cloud modernisation in India. Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Provides corporate guarantee of Rs 85 crore for arm Malpani ParksIndore.

Provides corporate guarantee of Rs 85 crore for arm Malpani ParksIndore. GMM Pfaudler: Group CFO Alexander Poempner resigns; Ankit Nayyar appointed as Group CFO from November 4.

Group CFO Alexander Poempner resigns; Ankit Nayyar appointed as Group CFO from November 4. Jupiter Wagons: Incorporates arm Jupiter Rail Mobility.

Incorporates arm Jupiter Rail Mobility. Blue Star: WJ Towell approaches Dubai Court of Appeal seeking annulment of ICC award.

WJ Towell approaches Dubai Court of Appeal seeking annulment of ICC award. S H Kelkar: Chairman and promoter Ramesh Vaze passes away at 85.

Chairman and promoter Ramesh Vaze passes away at 85. India Pesticides: Receives technical equivalence approval for insecticide in the UK and registration for herbicide in Argentina.

Receives technical equivalence approval for insecticide in the UK and registration for herbicide in Argentina. AIA Engineering: Shareholders approve reappointment of Bhadresh Shah as managing director.

Shareholders approve reappointment of Bhadresh Shah as managing director. Power Grid: Board to consider bond issue through private placement on September 18.

Board to consider bond issue through private placement on September 18. Saatvik Green: Receives orders worth Rs 1,042 crore from SECI to supply solar PV modules.

Receives orders worth Rs 1,042 crore from SECI to supply solar PV modules. Share India Securities: Stake in arm Silverleaf Securities Research falls to 64.81% from 73.09%; board to consider fundraise through equity and other securities on September 18.

Stake in arm Silverleaf Securities Research falls to 64.81% from 73.09%; board to consider fundraise through equity and other securities on September 18. Mobavenue AI Tech: Approves merger scheme between arm Mobavenue Media and Co.

Approves merger scheme between arm Mobavenue Media and Co. Axis Solutions: Signs pact with Government Engineering College, Gandhinagar, to launch an industry-supported lab in the instrumentation and control department.

Signs pact with Government Engineering College, Gandhinagar, to launch an industry-supported lab in the instrumentation and control department. Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA issues one observation to Telangana unit; inspection concluded at arm's facility.

US FDA issues one observation to Telangana unit; inspection concluded at arm's facility. R R Kabel: Commences commercial production at wires and cables units with planned capacity of 18,000 MTPA.

Commences commercial production at wires and cables units with planned capacity of 18,000 MTPA. Infosys: Board to consider September quarter results and dividend on October 23.

Board to consider September quarter results and dividend on October 23. Tata Communications: Signs deal to settle Canada tax dispute.

Signs deal to settle Canada tax dispute. Vedanta: Board to meet on September 18 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Board to meet on September 18 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures. GMR Airports: August passenger traffic rises 0.9% YoY to 94.4 lakh; April-August traffic rises 0.4% YoY to 4.99 crore.

August passenger traffic rises 0.9% YoY to 94.4 lakh; April-August traffic rises 0.4% YoY to 4.99 crore. Acme Solar: Incorporates four wholly owned arms.

Incorporates four wholly owned arms. Allied Blenders: Receives licence to manufacture malt spirits at Telangana facility.

Receives licence to manufacture malt spirits at Telangana facility. Blue Dart Express: Appoints R S Subramanian as managing director from November 30; Balfour Manuel to retire early from November 29.

Appoints R S Subramanian as managing director from November 30; Balfour Manuel to retire early from November 29. Viceroy Hotels: Allots 92 lakh shares at Rs 115 per share.

Allots 92 lakh shares at Rs 115 per share. Granules India: Promoter group pays Rs 1,093 crore towards balance 75% subscription.

Promoter group pays Rs 1,093 crore towards balance 75% subscription. Vedant Fashions: Rahul Murarka resigns as CFO from November 14.

Rahul Murarka resigns as CFO from November 14. VIP Industries: Board to meet on September 18 to consider fundraise.

Board to meet on September 18 to consider fundraise. Lemon Tree: Opens 33-room hotel in Moga, Punjab.

Opens 33-room hotel in Moga, Punjab. Ashoka Buildcon: Extends stake sale in arms and Ashoka Concessions till October 31, 2026.

Extends stake sale in arms and Ashoka Concessions till October 31, 2026. Titagarh Rail: Maintenance pact is part of Rs 24,000 crore Vande Bharat sleeper trainset contract, covering 80 trainsets and 35 years of maintenance.

Maintenance pact is part of Rs 24,000 crore Vande Bharat sleeper trainset contract, covering 80 trainsets and 35 years of maintenance. SMC Global: Board approves public issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 150 crore.

Board approves public issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 150 crore. Vikram Solar: Signs domestic cell supply pact with Avaada Electro; Avaada to supply 1 GW of TOPCon solar cells under an agreement worth nearly Rs 1,250 crore.

IPO Listing

Glass Wall Systems (India): Lists on the exchanges.

IPO Opening

SS Retail: IPO opens for subscription.

Bulk and Block Deals

NIL

Corporate Actions

NIL

Board Meetings

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Fundraising.

Venus Pipes and Tubes: Fundraising.

Lock-in

Behari Lal Engineering: 2 million shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares, for one month.

Shiprocket: 37 million shares, representing 5% of outstanding shares, for one month.

Insider Trades

Trualt Bioenergy: Promoter group Nirani Holdings buys 98,700 shares.

Studds Accessories: Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana buys 33,218 shares.

Short-Term ASM Shortlisted

NIL

Securities Excluded From ASM

AYM Syntex, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Happy Forgings, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Kwality Wall's (India) and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering.

Price Band Changes

NIL

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F&O Cues

Nifty September futures down 1.13% at 23,220, at a premium of 1.4 points.

September 22 expiry sees maximum call open interest at 25,000 and maximum put open interest at 23,000.

Securities In Ban

Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, Manappuram Finance and SAIL.

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