Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dr Reddy's Labs, BEL, L&T, HDFC Bank, Welspun Corp And Canara Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP and Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 1,145)

D'Cunha: Hold

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Has been an underperformer in terms of price movement.

Improvement in overseas performance.

Quarterly numbers also did well.

Management outlook is looking better.

Some amount of improvement coming from the US.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 122.37)

D'Cunha: Hold

Trading at a very reasonable multiple.

Results have been better in the last quarter.

Especially given the liquidity situation because of the FCNRB bonds.

Looks attractive for three to five years.

One can hold on and add on positions on declines.

Bharat Electronics India (CMP: Rs 382.90)

D'Cunha: Buy On Dips

Still looks expensive.

Trading at 46 times its earnings.

Growth is strong and we expect this company to show profit growth of 10-15% a year.

Add at declines.

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Welspun Corp (CMP: Rs 2,413.30)

D'Cunha: Buy On Dips

One of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes.

Has seen improved profitability and earnings.

Outlook was also quite positive.

Little expensive for commodity-based business.

Wait for correction before adding to portfolio.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 716.55)

D'Cunha: Buy

Impacted by various image issues.

Change in management has changed image.

Trading at 1.8 times book value.

Attractive values for the stock.

Growth will also continue.

Macros in favour of increased growth.

Average it down.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,850.70)

D'Cunha: Buy

Can add more at this point.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

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