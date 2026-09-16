Mid-Air Scare Caught On Camera: Passengers Scream As Iranian Airlines Plane Shakes, Cabin Ceiling Collapses

A Boeing 737 operated by Sepehran Airlines was flying from Mashhad to Kermanshah in Iran on Tuesday, when it experienced a serious technical problem shortly after takeoff. According to reports citing the Razavi Khorasan provincial government, the aircraft lost one of its landing-gear tyres after takeoff

The reported incident occurred at approximately 5:39 pm local time in Iran. The pilots reportedly declared an emergency and returned to Mashhad for an emergency landing.

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Initial reports stated that the tyre problem was accompanied by engine damage and severe vibrations. However, the exact sequence of mechanical failures has not yet been officially established, the Indian Express reported.

Videos circulating after the incident show the aircraft's cabin shaking violently, while sections of the overhead interior lining came loose and fell toward the passengers. The video shows passengers reacting with fear as large portions of the cabin ceiling lining fall down, exposing parts of the aircraft's internal structure. The footage shows terrified passengers screaming and praying, while some attempted to protect themselves from the falling pieces of the cabin ceiling.

Despite the dramatic footage, available reports indicate that the incident resulted in no casualties or injuries. Sepehran Airlines spokesperson Hassan Jafari stated that the passengers disembarked safely and were subsequently transferred to another flight bound for Kermanshah according to Iran's state-run Fars news agency.

After the aircraft landed, Mashhad Airport's runway was temporarily closed for examination according to reports citing the provincial government. The runway was reopened later the same day.

According to reports, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation has launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation is expected to establish what caused the reported tyre failure, whether there was subsequent engine damage, why the aircraft experience such severe turbulence and why parts of the cabin interior became detached.

No definitive finding about the cause of the cabin ceiling failure has been publicly established yet based on the reports currently available.

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