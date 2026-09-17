Stock Picks Today: SBI, UltraTech Cement, Emami, Lenskart, Torrent Power, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, FMCG, cement, eyewear solution, airport infra, real estate and power sector, issuing fresh calls on State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Emami, Lenskart, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy, GMR Airports, Bagmane Prime Office REIT while also sharing their outlook on cement sector.

Jefferies on SBI

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1320

Managing Scale And Driving Growth

Chairman pointed that economy is holding-up well despite concerns & bank is focused on consistent growth & profitability

Sees 13-15% growth in loans, ROE of 15%+ with ROA of 1%+

SBI stays among top picks

Jefferies on Lenskart

Fireside Chat with Peyush Bansal

Lenskart's core vision remains simple - solve vision correction at scale

With eyewear penetration still low, Peyush sees a long runway ahead

Company's moats rest on customer obsession, technology, and full-stack control

International business is net additive and there are cross-learnings

Focus remains on rapid expansion, with margins expected to follow scale.

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Jefferies on UltraTech Cement

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 14065

Mgmt highlighted that cement demand has positively surprised in recent months

Seeing strength across segments, supporting its expectation of 7-8% industry growth over the next 3-5 years

UltraTech continues to target double digit volume growth & market share gains

Recent price hikes have partly stuck, though further hikes may be needed to offset inflation

Operating leverage from past investments should support improving ROCE & earnings growth.

Jefferies on Torrent Power

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1780

Management plans to add 3 GW of Pumped Storage Project (PSP) by FY29

Not factored it in our estimates for FY29E-30E, leaving scope for upside

Transmission infra unavailability is leading to delays in commissioning timelines

Evacuation challenges to remain in near term

Expect 13% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E led by 36% CAGR in RE EBITDA.

Jefferies Hitachi Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 45790

Management confident on power transmission and distribution spend being a multi-year growth story in India

Renewed focus on increasing the share of services in revenues should add to growth ahead

Battery Energy Storage System and Data Centers were highlighted as a huge opportunity in India

Believe 54% EPS CAGR in FY26-29E should drive upside

GS on Emami

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 625

Distinct business unit driven by Emami's Chief Growth Officer

Target to grow at 20-30% CAGR, while turning profitable

Emami's core business also likely to see improving growth in FY27

Emami's valuations at 18x FY28 are ~50% below peers, and we see a catalyst for re-rating

Macquarie on GMR Airports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 120

Aug-26 portfolio traffic grew 0.9% YoY to 9.4 million passengers, supported by Delhi's 2.7% growth

YTD FY27 traffic rose 0.4% YoY to 49 million; Delhi grew 5.5%, while Hyderabad declined 11.5%

Hyderabad's fourth control-period tariff order was issued; Bhogapuram commenced operations on 17 August.

Kotak Securities on Bagmane Prime

Initiate Add with TP of Rs 118

Purpose-built for global occupiers

Six grade-A office assets within SBD and ORR micro-markets of Bengaluru

12.6% NOI CAGR expected over FY2026-30E, led by under-construction assets

GCCs to continue driving demand for commercial real estate in India

Drop in occupancy and city concentration remain key risks.

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JPMorgan on Cement

Southern India has seen some price hikes while most other places continue to see flat pricing

Demand is still mostly lackluster

Most of the feedback was as expected, but there have been some positives

Q2 will likely see weaker earnings due to monsoon seasonality and cost pressures

A late festive season could prolong the lean period but we may be close to the bottom for the cement stocks' relative performance

The stocks could rebound starting late November – once the seasonality kicks-in for demand and companies are able to raise prices as well.

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