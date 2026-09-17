Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 17

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.in, stood at Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,35,140 per kg around 6:30 am on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K gold price was at Rs 1,53,600 per 10gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,800 per 10gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined over 0.6%, but it is up around 39% over the past year.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,320 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,770 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,120 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,440 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,560 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,543; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,305; Chennai at Rs 1,40,956; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,360; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,653; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,763 per 10gm.

Also Read: Gold Plunges 3% From Day's Highs, Silver Slumps As Warsh's Hawkish Signal Scares Bullion Investors

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,35,140 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,17,505 per kg. Unlike gold, silver gained marginally over the past week, while during the past year, it has delivered returns of 85.5%.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,34,710 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,34,310 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,35,390 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,34,400 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,34,890 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,35,080 per kg

Also Read: Gold Up 1%, MCX Silver Jumps Rs 3,300: Why Traders Are Turning To Bullion Despite Fed Hike On The Anvil

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.