Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 17: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi And More

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday, Sept. 17, extending the previous session's losses as concerns over Middle East supply disruptions eased. Brent crude futures fell 1.2% to $104.59 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 1.1% at $101.29 a barrel in early trade.

Though crude prices have eased, they remain sensitive to developments around the US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz. Ship crossings through the key waterway fell to just four on Tuesday, well below the 10-day average of 18, with no very large crude carriers or LNG tankers among the vessels recorded. Hormuz handled about one-fifth of global oil and LNG supplies before the Iran war.

However, a major sigh of relief came as Saudi Arabia is offering additional crude cargoes to Asian refiners through ship-to-ship transfers off Oman's Sohar port, helping ease supply concerns. Though, Saudi Arabia has also suspended crude loadings at Yanbu following attacks on its oil infrastructure, additional volumes are being routed through Oman.

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Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, Sept. 17, despite continued volatility in global crude oil prices.

Also Read: Oil Prices On September 17: Brent Crude Falls Below $105 As Saudi Moves To Restore Key Pipeline

Petrol prices on September 17

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 17

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices

State-run oil marketing companies have been facing the heat of rising crude prices but have not altered the domestic petrol and diesel prices since May end. They also consider other factors such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, and dealer margins for determining domestic fuel prices, apart from international crude prices; thus, domestic fuel prices do not change with every change in international crude prices.

Also Read: Indian Refiners Face 40% Crude Cost Surge As Middle East War Disrupts Flows

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