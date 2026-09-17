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Rentomojo IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

Rentomojo Engineering IPO is set to list today, September 17. Check the latest GMP, estimated listing price and expected listing gain over the Rs 404 issue price.

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Rentomojo IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP
Rentomojo shares will debut today
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Rentomojo IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 404.

Rentomojo IPO Listing: What Investors Should Know

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 148, Rentomojo shares are estimated to list at Rs 552, implying a 36.63% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 404. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

    Rentomojo IPO Allotment Status

    The allotment for Rentomojo IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, KFinTech or the stock exchanges.

    Rentomojo IPO Final Subscription Status

    The IPO was subscribed 72.88 times on the final day of bidding. The bidding was strong across all investor categories:

    • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 177.29 times
    • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 67.93 times
    • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 15.59 times

    Rentomojo IPO Details 

    Rentomojo IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,255.57 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150.00 crores and offer for sale of 2.74 crore shares worth Rs 1,105.57 crore.

    The issue price band for the IPO was set between Rs 384 to Rs 404 per share. 

    Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 37 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,948 at the upper end of the price band. The issue includes a reservation of up to 52,083 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 20 to the issue price.

    Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

    Rentomojo IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

    The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

    1. Prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by our company (Rs 70 crore).

    2. Payment of lease rental/ license fee for our warehouses and experience stores (Rs 42.50 crore)

    3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

    About Rentomojo Ltd.

    Incorporated in April 2012, Rentomojo Limited is a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer (D2C) online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India.

    The company provides consumers with affordable, flexible and long-term subscription plans for home furniture and appliances, enabling them to rent, return, upgrade and relocate products without the need for large upfront purchases or long-term ownership commitments. 

    Rentomojo operates through an integrated asset-lifecycle model covering category management, refurbishment, servicing, product design, procurement, reverse logistics and multi-cycle redeployment. 

    Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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