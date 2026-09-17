Apple's Cook, OpenAI CEO To Attend Trump Dinner With Xi

Apple Inc. Executive Chairman Tim Cook and OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman are poised to attend a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

A person familiar with the matter said that Cook would be at the event, which US President Donald Trump is holding in Washington. OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, confirmed that Altman was attending. The White House didn't immediately comment.

The executives are expected to join other business leaders at the dinner, including Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, Bloomberg News has reported.

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The summit comes at a delicate moment for US-Chinese relations - and the artificial intelligence industry. Geopolitical tensions are simmering over the AI race, international trade and the Middle East. Trump said earlier this week that he maintains a "great relationship" with Xi.

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AI leaders, meanwhile, are grappling with whether to slow development of the technology in the face of potential threats to humanity. OpenAI has disclosed a series of incidents by its AI agents, including a breach of startup Hugging Face.

Cook stepped down from the CEO job at Apple on Sept. 1. In the new role of executive chairman, he plans to remain involved with government relations, including dealings with the White House and China.

CNBC previously reported that Altman was slated to attend the dinner.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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