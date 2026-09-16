Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Set To Attend Trump Dinner With Chinese President

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is slated to attend President Donald Trump's state dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The tech executive is expected to be a guest at the event as part of a trip to Washington, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the invitation list hasn't yet been made public. A representative for Nvidia declined to comment, while the White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huang and Trump have built an increasingly close relationship in recent months. Just this week, the CEO took a call from the president while on stage during a conference to discuss artificial intelligence.

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The two men have both pushed back on the need to slow down AI and data center development, with the president calling concerns about the technology "a hoax."

Trump also helped lift export restrictions on some Nvidia chips, which had been barred from sale in China over national security concerns. Still, a relatively small amount of the semiconductors have made their way into the country - and only older-generation processors are permitted.

As they approach the summit, Trump and Xi are facing escalating tensions over artificial intelligence, trade and the Middle East. Trump said earlier this week that he maintains a "great relationship" with Xi.

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CNBC previously reported on Huang's plans for the dinner.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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