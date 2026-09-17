Stocks To Buy And Sell: Marico, Infosys, Urban Company And More | September 17

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for September 17, Thursday, spanning across diverse sectors.

Top picks include Urban Company Ltd., Marico Ltd., and two more. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Salzer Electronics (CMP: Rs 554)

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VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Salzer Electronics at Rs 550. He has set targets of Rs 590 and Rs 630, with a stop loss at Rs 510. The call implies an upside of 7.27% to 14.55% from the recommended entry price.

Urban Company (CMP: Rs 165.82)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends buying Urban Company in the Rs 160–165 range. He has set a target of Rs 210 and a stop loss at Rs 144. The stock offers an upside of 27.27% to 31.25% from the recommended entry range.

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eClerx Services (CMP: Rs 1,962.50)

Sarvade also recommends buying eClerx Services in the Rs 1,920–1,961 range. The target price is Rs 2,400, while the stop loss is set at Rs 1,749. The call implies an upside of 22.39% to 25% from the recommended entry range.

Marico (CMP: Rs 810.15)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking, recommends buying Marico at of Rs 812.85. He has set a target of Rs 845 and a stop loss at Rs 798. The target implies an upside of 3.96% from the current market price.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,060)

On the other hand, Mishra recommends selling Infosys at Rs 1,057.60, with a target of Rs 960 and a stop loss of Rs 1,100. The call implies a downside of 9.23% to the target, while the stop loss is 4.01% above the current market price.

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