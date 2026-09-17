How US Fed Rate Hike Will Impact Gold Prices — Key Factors To Watch

Gold Price Today, US Fed Rate Hike: Gold prices came under pressure initially on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points and signalled that borrowing costs could rise further.

The hawkish stance lifted the US dollar and weighed on the appeal of non-yielding bullion, although geopolitical risks, persistent inflation concerns and central-bank buying could cushion the downside.

However, spot gold prices recovered from their intraday lows and were trading at $4,305 an ounce at the latest count. Investors will now track movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and expectations for the Fed's next policy moves for further direction.

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What Happened To Gold Prices After US Fed Rate Hike?

Gold prices reversed gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and indicated that further increases could follow in the coming months.

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,240.10 an ounce as of 3:10 pm ET, after rising more than 1% earlier in the session to a high of $4,365.57.

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US gold futures for December delivery, however, settled 1.3% higher at $4,387.50, highlighting the sharp intraday volatility in the precious metal following the Fed decision.

The move in spot gold came as the US dollar strengthened after the Fed announcement, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

US Fed Raises Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to raise the benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the target range to 3.75%-4%.

The rate hike was widely anticipated by markets, but the Fed's accompanying guidance pointed to continued concerns over inflation and the possibility of further increases.

The central bank said inflation remained elevated and reiterated its commitment to bringing inflation back towards its 2% target.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said inflation was "too high" and had remained elevated for too long. He also said recent economic data showed strength in the economy and labour market, while persistent inflation and tensions in the Middle East were among factors influencing the decision.

"We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective clearly and at sufficient speed," Warsh said.

He added that the required standard had not yet been met.

Why Does A US Fed Rate Hike Impact Gold?

The relationship between interest rates and gold is largely driven by opportunity cost, the US dollar and real yields.

Gold does not generate interest or dividends. When interest rates rise, investors can potentially earn higher returns from interest-bearing assets such as US Treasury securities. This can reduce the relative attractiveness of holding bullion.

At the same time, higher US interest rates can support the dollar. Since gold is predominantly priced in dollars, a stronger US currency can make bullion more expensive for international buyers and weigh on demand.

1. Higher Interest Rates Increase Gold's Opportunity Cost

Gold is a non-yielding asset. Unlike bonds or deposits, it does not provide regular interest income.

When the Fed raises rates, yields on interest-bearing assets can become more attractive. This can encourage investors to shift part of their portfolios away from gold, particularly when Treasury yields rise alongside policy rates.

2. Stronger Dollar Can Pressure Gold

A Fed rate hike can strengthen the US dollar by making dollar-denominated assets more attractive.

A stronger dollar generally creates headwinds for gold because bullion becomes more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

That dynamic was visible after Wednesday's Fed announcement, with the dollar gaining against the euro and adding pressure to spot gold.

3. Higher Real Yields Are Important

Real yields — broadly, interest rates after accounting for inflation — are another key factor for gold.

When real yields rise, the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset such as gold increases. Historically, this has often created downward pressure on bullion.

For gold investors, therefore, the next move in US Treasury yields and inflation expectations could be as important as the headline Fed rate decision itself.

Can Gold Still Rise Despite Higher US Interest Rates?

A Fed rate hike does not automatically translate into a sustained decline in gold.

Several factors can offset the impact of higher borrowing costs. These include geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, concerns over economic stability and central-bank gold purchases.

Gold is traditionally viewed as a store of value and a hedge during periods of uncertainty. If geopolitical risks intensify or investors seek safe-haven assets, demand for gold can remain strong even when interest rates are elevated.

The current environment is particularly important because the market is also dealing with elevated energy prices and geopolitical tensions.

Middle East Tensions, Oil Prices Add To Market Uncertainty

The impact of the Fed's rate decision comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical and inflation concerns.

The combined impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's global import tariffs, an energy shock following the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and increased capital spending linked to the artificial intelligence boom has kept inflation concerns elevated, according to the information provided.

At the same time, Brent crude prices retreated after reports of additional Saudi crude cargoes moving through Oman eased concerns over Middle East supply disruptions. A smaller-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories also weighed on oil prices.

For gold, the direction of oil prices remains relevant because a sustained energy-price surge could keep inflation elevated and complicate the Fed's monetary policy path.

What Does Fed Rate Hike Mean For Gold Prices In India?

For Indian investors, the impact of a US Fed rate hike is not determined by global gold prices alone.

The USD/INR exchange rate is also crucial. A stronger US dollar can put pressure on international gold prices, but rupee depreciation can partially offset that decline for Indian buyers because imported gold becomes more expensive in rupee terms.

Therefore, domestic gold prices will depend on a combination of:

* International gold prices

* US dollar movement

* USD/INR exchange rate

* US Treasury yields

* Fed rate expectations

* Geopolitical tensions

* Central-bank gold purchases

* Domestic demand

Gold Outlook: What Should Investors Watch Next?

The Fed's latest decision puts the focus firmly on the path of interest rates from here.

Markets will watch upcoming US inflation and labour-market data for clues about whether the central bank will continue tightening monetary policy. Any indication that inflation is proving persistent could push Treasury yields and the dollar higher, creating a potential headwind for gold.

Conversely, renewed geopolitical tensions, weaker economic data, falling real yields or stronger safe-haven demand could provide support to bullion.

For Indian gold buyers, movements in the rupee will be an additional factor to monitor.

The immediate reaction to the Fed decision shows that gold's next move may depend less on the 25-basis-point hike itself and more on how markets interpret the Fed's future rate path, the dollar and real yields.

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