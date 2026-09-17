Rs 1 Crore Corpus At 40: How Much Could It Become By 50 Without Another SIP?

A Rs 1 crore corpus at 40 can mark an important turning point for an investor. After years of putting money into SIPs, mutual funds and other assets, the focus can shift from building the corpus to allowing it to compound. Consider a scenario where an investor makes no fresh contributions after reaching Rs 1 crore. The entire amount is left invested for the next 10 years. The key question is: what could that initial Rs 1 crore be worth at age 50?

Stopping SIP contributions does not mean the accumulated wealth stops working. If the Rs 1 crore remains invested, the returns generated by the portfolio can themselves contribute to further growth through compounding.

ALSO READ | Have Rs 10 Lakh In Your EPF? Should You Withdraw It Or Let It Compound For Retirement?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Given a 10-year horizon, this can materially increase the value of the original corpus. The eventual amount will depend on the returns earned and the mix of investments held during the period.

Even after fresh contributions come to an end, the Rs 1 crore already accumulated can remain invested and continue to benefit from compounding. Over the next decade, the corpus could increase significantly, depending on the returns generated by the portfolio.

Take the case of an investor who reaches Rs 1 crore at the age of 40 and then makes no further investments until 50. The value of the corpus after 10 years at an assumed annualised return of 12% could be estimated as follows:

Total corpus: Rs 1 crore

Tenure: 10 years

Expected annualised return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 2.11 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 3.11 crore

The numbers are purely indicative and should not be treated as assured returns. The actual outcome can vary based on the assets held, market movements, investment approach, taxes and associated costs.

Over extended periods, diversified equity mutual funds and the wider Indian equity market have historically generated returns in the region of 12-15% annually across multi-decade periods. Returns over shorter time frames can vary considerably.

The journey to the first Rs 1 crore can be demanding, requiring years of regular investing and financial discipline. The dynamics change once a substantial corpus is in place, as the investment itself has more capital on which to generate returns.

If Rs 1 crore were to earn a hypothetical 12% annualised return for 10 years, it could reach around Rs 3.11 crore. In this scenario, the corpus would grow by more than Rs 2 crore without any further contributions from the investor.

ALSO READ | Have Rs 10 Lakh In EPF? How Much Could Your PF Corpus Become In 10 Years If You Don't Withdraw

Reaching a sizeable corpus is only one part of the wealth-building journey. What happens to that money after the milestone can have an equally significant bearing on long-term wealth.

An investor who accumulates Rs 1 crore by 40 and keeps it invested for another 10 years could see the corpus grow substantially through compounding.

These projections are not guaranteed outcomes, as market returns can move sharply in either direction, and higher return expectations generally involve greater risk.

For someone who reaches Rs 1 crore at 40, the biggest asset may be the decade that lies ahead. The money gets more time to generate returns and compound without requiring another SIP. The focus can gradually move from building a corpus to managing the accumulated wealth in line with future financial objectives.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.