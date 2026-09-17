Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 17

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Stock Market Recap

Nifty snaps two day losing streak, ends in green, up over 0.4% today; HDFC Life & SBI Life are the top gainers in Nifty, both up over 2.5% today

Broader market underperforms benchmark. Nifty Midcap 150 snaps 4 day losing streak, ends almost 0.1% higher. Patanjali Foods is the top gainer in Nifty Midcap 150, up almost 7.5%

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

US Market Recap

US stocks majorly jumped on Wednesday, September 16 even as traders wait for the Federal Reserve to announce a possible interest-rate hike amid inflation concerns.

At 9:31 a.m. EDT, Dow Jones Industrial Average remained majorly unchanged at 52,055 points, S&P 500 gained 17 points or 0.23% to 7,603.05, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed over 122 points, or 0.47%, to 26,103.72.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hero MotoCorp, Vishal Mega Mart, M&M, Laurus Labs And Waaree Energies — Ask Profit

Earnings

Tempsens Instruments Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33.4% to Rs 119 Cr versus Rs 89 Cr

Ebitda up 15.6% to Rs 23.8 Cr versus Rs 20.6 Cr

Ebitda margin at 20% versus 23.1%

Net profit up 14.2% to Rs 15.2 Cr versus Rs 13.3 Cr

Stocks In News

Imagicaaworld: Board gives in-principle nod to sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa to Juniper Hotels for Rs 248 Cr; transaction expected to complete by March 31, 2027.

Board gives in-principle nod to sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa to Juniper Hotels for Rs 248 Cr; transaction expected to complete by March 31, 2027. Krsnaa Diagnostics: Executes concession pact for PET-CT facilities in Punjab under PPP model; gets 15-year concession.

Executes concession pact for PET-CT facilities in Punjab under PPP model; gets 15-year concession. GOCL Corp: Completes monetisation of about 157 acres out of 264.5 acres.

Completes monetisation of about 157 acres out of 264.5 acres. Panorama Studios International: Executes content licence agreement with Las Gatos Production Services India; executes distribution pact with Digital18 Media for Drishyam rights.

Executes content licence agreement with Las Gatos Production Services India; executes distribution pact with Digital18 Media for Drishyam rights. Thomas Cook: Opens forex counters at new Vizag airport.

Opens forex counters at new Vizag airport. LT Foods: To buy 49% stake in Kameda LT Foods for Rs 1.12 Cr.

To buy 49% stake in Kameda LT Foods for Rs 1.12 Cr. RIL: Allots 12 lakh NCDs worth Rs 12,000 Cr via private placement.

Allots 12 lakh NCDs worth Rs 12,000 Cr via private placement. Samvardhana Motherson: Issues corporate guarantee of Rs 75 Cr in favour of Mizuho Bank.

Issues corporate guarantee of Rs 75 Cr in favour of Mizuho Bank. Rainbow Children's Medicare: Commences operations of hospital in Andhra Pradesh.

Commences operations of hospital in Andhra Pradesh. Kalpataru Projects: Arm LMG gets nod from Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on IPO prospectus.

Arm LMG gets nod from Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on IPO prospectus. Repco Home: Paiyur Vaidyanathan ceases to be whole-time director and chief development officer; Bakthavatsalu Kannan to take charge as chief development officer from Sept. 17.

Paiyur Vaidyanathan ceases to be whole-time director and chief development officer; Bakthavatsalu Kannan to take charge as chief development officer from Sept. 17. Tembo Global: Gets listing nod for 40.5 lakh shares issued on conversion of warrants.

Gets listing nod for 40.5 lakh shares issued on conversion of warrants. Niva Bupa Health: Appoints Karan Bhatia as chief investment officer.

Appoints Karan Bhatia as chief investment officer. RBL Bank: Approves allotment of $350 Mn senior unsecured notes.

Approves allotment of $350 Mn senior unsecured notes. Granules India: Approves allotment of 2.5 Cr shares to promoter group investor category.

Approves allotment of 2.5 Cr shares to promoter group investor category. Nazara Tech: Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer takes charge as CEO from Sept. 16; Nitish Mittersain ceases to be CEO from Sept. 15.

Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer takes charge as CEO from Sept. 16; Nitish Mittersain ceases to be CEO from Sept. 15. HEG: Company name to change to HEG Advanced Materials from Sept. 22.

Company name to change to HEG Advanced Materials from Sept. 22. Gujarat Narmada Valley: Appoints Sanjeev Kumar as MD for five years.

Appoints Sanjeev Kumar as MD for five years. HG Infra Engineering: Gets show-cause notice from Karnataka Tax Department; aggregate liability under notice is Rs 94 Cr.

Gets show-cause notice from Karnataka Tax Department; aggregate liability under notice is Rs 94 Cr. Venus Pipes: To create and allot 22 lakh shares worth Rs 372 Cr to proposed allottees.

To create and allot 22 lakh shares worth Rs 372 Cr to proposed allottees. Fine Organic: Invests Rs 55 Cr in arm Fine Organic Industries (SEZ).

Invests Rs 55 Cr in arm Fine Organic Industries (SEZ). RIR Power: Completes installation of SiC manufacturing reactors at Bhubaneswar.

Completes installation of SiC manufacturing reactors at Bhubaneswar. Alembic Pharma: US FDA issues EIR for Vadodara unit.

US FDA issues EIR for Vadodara unit. Metro Brands: Re-appoints Farah Malik Bhanji as MD for five years from April 1, 2027.

Re-appoints Farah Malik Bhanji as MD for five years from April 1, 2027. Infosys: Announces expansion of Indore development centre.

Announces expansion of Indore development centre. South Indian Bank: Opens new branch in Andhra Pradesh.

Opens new branch in Andhra Pradesh. Mazagon Dock: In pact with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park; to participate as anchor shipyard in greenfield shipbuilding cluster.

In pact with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park; to participate as anchor shipyard in greenfield shipbuilding cluster. Fortis Healthcare: Signs agreement with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital to provide healthcare services in New Delhi; hospital expected to commence operations in 3-4 years.

Signs agreement with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital to provide healthcare services in New Delhi; hospital expected to commence operations in 3-4 years. Embassy Developments: Board to meet on Sept. 19 to consider fundraise.

Board to meet on Sept. 19 to consider fundraise. G R Infraprojects: Issues termination notice to NTPC for EPC package.

Issues termination notice to NTPC for EPC package. Gujarat Themis: Allots NCDs worth Rs 585 Cr via private placement.

Allots NCDs worth Rs 585 Cr via private placement. Manipal Health: Uses IPO proceeds to fully redeem outstanding NCDs worth Rs 5,310 Cr.

Uses IPO proceeds to fully redeem outstanding NCDs worth Rs 5,310 Cr. Shriram Finance: Board to meet on Sept. 21 to consider buyback of debt securities.

Board to meet on Sept. 21 to consider buyback of debt securities. Coromandel International: Issues $15.5 Mn corporate guarantee for Senegal arm.

Issues $15.5 Mn corporate guarantee for Senegal arm. Rhetan TMT: Shareholders approve re-appointment of Shalin Ashok Shah as MD from Jan. 8, 2027.

IPO Listing

Asset Reconstruction Company (India): Asset reconstruction company engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies.

Assets: Rs 4,460.85 Cr

Total income: Rs 785.08 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 407.84 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 588.93 Cr

Net worth: Rs 3,079.39 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 1,205.50 Cr

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions: Provides payment, identification, secure, smart tagging and IoT solutions to banks, fintechs, NBFCs and governments.

Assets: Rs 1,160.90 Cr

Total income: Rs 1,356.59 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 253.46 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 455.83 Cr

Net worth: Rs 1,107.34 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 0.42 Cr

Steamhouse India: Industrial gas company specialising in generation and centralised distribution of steam and nitrogen through pipeline networks.

Assets: Rs 679.45 Cr

Total income: Rs 494.97 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 38.64 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 83.49 Cr

Net worth: Rs 163.76 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 281.62 Cr

LCC Projects: Provides EPC services for irrigation and water supply projects.

Assets: Rs 2,447.54 Cr

Total income: Rs 3,639.45 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 286.44 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 519.90 Cr

Net worth: Rs 888.41 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 860.65 Cr

Karamtara Engineering: Manufactures products for renewable energy and transmission lines, including solar structures, fasteners and transmission line hardware fittings.

Assets: Rs 4,142.24 Cr

Total income: Rs 4,316.36 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 228.75 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 498.11 Cr

Net worth: Rs 1,219.40 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 1,030.13 Cr

Rentomojo: Technology-driven D2C online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances.

Assets: Rs 641.12 Cr

Total income: Rs 394.09 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 104.30 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 163.46 Cr

Net worth: Rs 295.81 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 187.59 Cr

Veegaland Developers: Real estate developer focused on residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

Assets: Rs 483.81 Cr

Total income: Rs 254.16 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 26.61 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 42.64 Cr

Net worth: Rs 266.90 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 85.59 Cr

IPO To Open

National Stock Exchange of India: India's largest stock exchange and a leading multi-asset exchange platform, providing trading, clearing, settlement, listing, market data and index services.

Assets: Rs 91,334.07 Cr

Total income: Rs 5,252.17 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 3,120.08 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 4,332.04 Cr

Net worth: Rs 34,983.74 Cr

Sonaselection India: Integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company producing cotton, cotton lycra, cotton blends and polyester blends.

Assets: Rs 474.99 Cr

Total income: Rs 517.60 Cr

Profit after tax: Rs 34.02 Cr

Ebitda: Rs 84.77 Cr

Net worth: Rs 104.16 Cr

Total borrowing: Rs 258.24 Cr

Bulk And Block Deals

Glass Walls Systems (India): Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 215.45 per share; Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 193.12 per share; First Bridge India Growth Fund bought 6.03 lakh shares at Rs 198.75; S I Investments Broking bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 203.81 per share; CSIM India Opportunities Fund 1 bought 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 194.31 per share.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 215.45 per share; Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 193.12 per share; First Bridge India Growth Fund bought 6.03 lakh shares at Rs 198.75; S I Investments Broking bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 203.81 per share; CSIM India Opportunities Fund 1 bought 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 194.31 per share. Groww: Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 sold 9.17 Cr shares at Rs 191.49 per share.

Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 sold 9.17 Cr shares at Rs 191.49 per share. Kanohar Electricals: Groww Mutual Fund bought 4.75 lakh shares at Rs 740.38 per share.

Groww Mutual Fund bought 4.75 lakh shares at Rs 740.38 per share. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Bloomcrest Trade bought 12 lakh shares at Rs 279.99 per share; Trade Solvent bought 5.5 lakh shares at Rs 279.99 per share; Gala Parul Padamsee sold 4.76 lakh shares at Rs 278.46 per share; Skyline Retailer LLP sold 4.84 lakh shares at Rs 280.09 per share.

Corporate Actions

NIL

Board Meetings

Emami: To consider buyback

Federal Bank: To consider fund raising

OnEMI Technology Solutions: To consider fund raising

Motisons Jeweller: To consider and approve redemption of non-convertible redeemable preference shares

Responsive Industries: To consider buyback

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: To consider fund raising

Lock-In

NIL

Insider Trades

Network People Services Technologies: Savita Vashist, promoter and director, sold 1.64 lakh shares; Deepak Chand Thakur, promoter and director, bought 98,064 shares; Ashish Aggarwal, promoter and director, bought 60,982 shares.

ASM Framework

Short-Term ASM Framework Stage: NIL

Securities excluded from ASM Framework: ESDS Software Solution, Kennametal India

Price Band

India Glycols: Price band changed from 5% to 20%.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 17: Will Nifty Rebound Towards The 23,500-Resistance Zone?

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures up 0.25% at 23,282, at a premium of 65 points.

Nifty options Sept. 22 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 24,000 and maximum put open interest at 23,000.

Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, Manappuram Finance, SAIL.

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