Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank & More

Shares of Mazagon Dock, Infosys, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank and South Indian Bank will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Imagicaa World Entertainment

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Board Gives In-principle Nod To Sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa

To Sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa To Juniper Hotels For Rs 248 Cr

Transaction Expected To Complete By Mar 31, 2027

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Executes Concession Pact For PET-CT Facilities In Punjab

Project To Be Implemented Under PPP Model

Gets 15-Year Concession For New Revenue Stream

GOCL Corp

Completes Monetisation Of About 157 Acres Out Of 264.5 Acres

Panorama Studios International

Executes Content License Agreement With Las Gatos Production Services India

Executes Distribution Pact With Digital18 Media For Drishyam Rights

Thomas Cook

Opens Forex Counters At New Vizag Airport

LT Foods

To Buy 49% Stake In Kameda LT Foods For ₹1.12 Cr

Kalpataru Projects

Arm LMG Gets Nod From Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority On IPO Prospectus

Niva Bupa Health

Appoints Karan Bhatia As Chief Investment Officer

RBL Bank

Approves Allotment Of $350 Mn Senior Unsecured Notes

Granules India

Approves Allotment Of 2.5 Cr Shares To Promoter Group Investor Category

Nazara Tech

Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer Takes Charge As CEO From Sept 16

Nitish Mittersain Ceases To Be CEO From Sept 15

HEG

Company Name To Change To HEG Advanced Materials From Sept 22

Alembic Pharma

US FDA Issues EIR For Vadodara Unit

Metro Brands

Re-Appoints Farah Malik Bhanji As MD For 5 Years From Apr 1, 2027

Infosys

Announces Expansion Of Indore Development Center

South Indian Bank

Opens New Branch In Andhra Pradesh

Mazagon Dock

In Pact With National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park

To Participate As Anchor Shipyard In Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster

Fortis Healthcare

Signs Agreement With Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital

To Provide Healthcare Services In New Delhi

Hospital Expected To Commence Operations In 3-4 Years

Manipal Health

Uses IPO Proceeds To Fully Redeem Outstanding NCDs Worth ₹5,310 Cr

Shriram Finance

Board To Meet On Sept 21 To Consider Buyback Of Debt Securities

Coromandel International

Issues $15.5 Mn Corporate Guarantee For Senegal Arm



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