Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank & More

Shares of Mazagon Dock, Infosys, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank and South Indian Bank will be in focus on Thursday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Imagicaa World Entertainment
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- Board Gives In-principle Nod To Sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa
- To Sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa To Juniper Hotels For Rs 248 Cr
- Transaction Expected To Complete By Mar 31, 2027
Krsnaa Diagnostics
- Executes Concession Pact For PET-CT Facilities In Punjab
- Project To Be Implemented Under PPP Model
- Gets 15-Year Concession For New Revenue Stream
GOCL Corp
Completes Monetisation Of About 157 Acres Out Of 264.5 Acres
Panorama Studios International
- Executes Content License Agreement With Las Gatos Production Services India
- Executes Distribution Pact With Digital18 Media For Drishyam Rights
Thomas Cook
Opens Forex Counters At New Vizag Airport
LT Foods
To Buy 49% Stake In Kameda LT Foods For ₹1.12 Cr
Kalpataru Projects
Arm LMG Gets Nod From Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority On IPO Prospectus
Niva Bupa Health
Appoints Karan Bhatia As Chief Investment Officer
RBL Bank
Approves Allotment Of $350 Mn Senior Unsecured Notes
Granules India
Approves Allotment Of 2.5 Cr Shares To Promoter Group Investor Category
Nazara Tech
Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer Takes Charge As CEO From Sept 16
Nitish Mittersain Ceases To Be CEO From Sept 15
HEG
Company Name To Change To HEG Advanced Materials From Sept 22
Alembic Pharma
US FDA Issues EIR For Vadodara Unit
Metro Brands
Re-Appoints Farah Malik Bhanji As MD For 5 Years From Apr 1, 2027
Infosys
Announces Expansion Of Indore Development Center
South Indian Bank
Opens New Branch In Andhra Pradesh
Mazagon Dock
In Pact With National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park
To Participate As Anchor Shipyard In Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster
Fortis Healthcare
Signs Agreement With Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital
To Provide Healthcare Services In New Delhi
Hospital Expected To Commence Operations In 3-4 Years
Manipal Health
Uses IPO Proceeds To Fully Redeem Outstanding NCDs Worth ₹5,310 Cr
Shriram Finance
Board To Meet On Sept 21 To Consider Buyback Of Debt Securities
Coromandel International
Issues $15.5 Mn Corporate Guarantee For Senegal Arm
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