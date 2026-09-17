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Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Thursday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Mazagon Dock, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank & More
Image: AI generated

Shares of Mazagon Dock, Infosys, Fortis Healthcare, Shriram Finance, RBL Bank and South Indian Bank will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Imagicaa World Entertainment

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

  • Board Gives In-principle Nod To Sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa
  • To Sell Hotel Novotel Imagicaa To Juniper Hotels For Rs 248 Cr
  • Transaction Expected To Complete By Mar 31, 2027

Krsnaa Diagnostics

  • Executes Concession Pact For PET-CT Facilities In Punjab
  • Project To Be Implemented Under PPP Model
  • Gets 15-Year Concession For New Revenue Stream

GOCL Corp
Completes Monetisation Of About 157 Acres Out Of 264.5 Acres

Panorama Studios International

  • Executes Content License Agreement With Las Gatos Production Services India
  • Executes Distribution Pact With Digital18 Media For Drishyam Rights

Thomas Cook
Opens Forex Counters At New Vizag Airport

LT Foods
To Buy 49% Stake In Kameda LT Foods For ₹1.12 Cr

Kalpataru Projects
Arm LMG Gets Nod From Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority On IPO Prospectus

Niva Bupa Health
Appoints Karan Bhatia As Chief Investment Officer

RBL Bank
Approves Allotment Of $350 Mn Senior Unsecured Notes

Granules India
Approves Allotment Of 2.5 Cr Shares To Promoter Group Investor Category

Nazara Tech
Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer Takes Charge As CEO From Sept 16
Nitish Mittersain Ceases To Be CEO From Sept 15

HEG
Company Name To Change To HEG Advanced Materials From Sept 22

Alembic Pharma
US FDA Issues EIR For Vadodara Unit

Metro Brands
Re-Appoints Farah Malik Bhanji As MD For 5 Years From Apr 1, 2027

Infosys
Announces Expansion Of Indore Development Center

South Indian Bank
Opens New Branch In Andhra Pradesh

Mazagon Dock
In Pact With National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park
To Participate As Anchor Shipyard In Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster

Fortis Healthcare
Signs Agreement With Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital
To Provide Healthcare Services In New Delhi
Hospital Expected To Commence Operations In 3-4 Years

Manipal Health
Uses IPO Proceeds To Fully Redeem Outstanding NCDs Worth ₹5,310 Cr

Shriram Finance
Board To Meet On Sept 21 To Consider Buyback Of Debt Securities

Coromandel International
Issues $15.5 Mn Corporate Guarantee For Senegal Arm
 

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