Who Is Nila Vikhe Patil? Meet The Maharashtra-Origin Leader Elected To Swedish Parliament

Indian-origin Nila Vikhe Patil has been elected to Sweden's 349 member Parliament, the Riksdag, from the City of Stockholm constituency. She represents Sweden's Green Party (Miljöpartiet).

She was elected in Sweden's September 13 parliamentary election, with the final national results formally established by the Swedish Election Authority on Saturday,

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Family Background

According to PTI, Nila is the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil, chairman of the Vikhe Patil Foundation. Her grandfather is Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, a former union minister, her great-grandfather was Vithalrao Vikhe Patil who is credited with founding Asia's first cooperative sugar factory, and she is the niece of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - a Maharashtra minister. Her family background therefore combines education, cooperative sector activity and politics in Maharashtra.

Nila was born in Sweden, but spent most of her early years in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Her connection with India has continued despite her political career being based in Sweden. She told PTI that she loves India and feels closely connected to the country, adding that she has many Indian friends.

Speaking about her grandfather, Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, she said she hoped to make him proud and recalled how he made her read the state budget when she was 15 years old.

Education

Nila holds a Bachelor's degree and an MBA from the Gothenburg School of Business, with studies in economics and law. She also studied at the University of Compultense in Madrid.

Political Career

Nila has been involved with Sweden's Green Party for many years. According to PTI, her previous party involvement included Swedish Young Greens, Green Party Gothenburg, Green Students of Sweden, Green Party Stockholm, the Green Party's boards and committees, and the executive committee of the Stockholm Green Party. She was also a member of the Stockholm Green Party's election committee.

She previously served in Stockholm Municipal Corporation's City Council. Balans reported that she sat on Stockholm's Municipal Council during the previous mandate period. This reflects how her political career progressed from local level politics in Stockholm to Sweden's National Parliament.

Nila has also worked at the highest levels of the Swedish government. In 2016, PTI reported that she had been appointed a political adviser in the Swedish Prime Minister's Office during the government of then Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. At that time, she was reported to be working on areas including taxation, gender policy and development.

Nila's career has not been limited to politics. According to Balans, she began working at PwC in 2020 and became and authorised public accountant in April 2025. Sweden's official supervisory authority for auditors, the Revisorsinspektionen, lists Nila as an authorised auditor associated with Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB.

Before the election, she told Balans that if she became a member of Riksdag, she would give up her auditor authorisation for the period that she served as an MP, because she did not want to combine the roles.

Issues in Focus

Nila has identified children's welfare and the environment as areas she wants to work in the parliament. Following her election, she told PTI that she wanted to contribute to creating a society where every child has an opportunity for a good future. She also spoke about the need for a habitable planet, clear water and living nature.

Before the election, Balans reported that she described reducing social inequalities, climate issues and biodiversity as important political objectives. She also discussed measures concerning families, employment and taxation, including proposals such as a higher basic tax deduction, lower employer contributions, higher child allowance and shorter working hours. These are her stated policy positions, rather than measures already adopted by the Swedish government.

2026 Swedish Election

The election that brought Nila into the Riksdag was held on September 13. The Swedish Election Authority formally established the final Riksdag results on September 19. It recorded 6,834,413 voters and a turnout of 84.9%.

Why Her Election is Notable

The significance of Nila Vikhe Patil's election lies partly in her India-Maharashtra connection and established political career in Sweden. She is not simply a newcomer of Indian origin entering Swedish politics. The Swedish Parliament's official records now list Nila Vikhe Patil (Green Party), City of Stockholm constituency, born 1985, confirming her status as a member of the Riksdag.

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